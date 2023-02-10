RCSD students ask questions to astronaut live in space

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School #9 has been chosen to learn firsthand what it’s like to live and work in space.

NASA Astronaut and former University of Rochester Alumnus Josh Cassada answered questions live for students here in Rochester. He answered questions like how astronauts sleep, eat, use the restroom and get rid of garbage.

“We go a couple different ways to get rid of it. We just developed the technology to where we can jettison the technology outside. Meaning throw it out into space. Now don’t worry it doesn’t go out polluting space, we burn it up n the atmosphere,” says Cassada.

President and CEO of RMSC Hillary Olson says this initiative is designed to enhance students interest in STEM.

“You have to know math, you have to know science, you have to understand technology but there’s a lot of biology and social sciences that come into working with some people in a small group or in a small space for a long period of time so you have to be incredibly prepared for it and we want the kids here at school number nine to get prepared and be excited about the possibility of being an astronaut or whatever they want to be,” says Olson.

The space to earth call aired live on NASA TV and the RMSC website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.