Georgetown, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank

By Tim Renaud,

9 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery.

There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said.

“Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No weapon was presented,” said officials with the police department.

People are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

