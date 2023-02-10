Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

Mash Mechanix Brewing CO Celebrating 2-Year Anniversary!

By Sponsored Content by Mash Mechanix Brewing CONova,

9 days ago

(SPONSORED) — Local Colorado Springs Brewery Mash Mechanix joined Loving Living Local for the Super Puppy Bowl 2023 at Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare.

Head Brewer Leif Anderson and Taproom Manager Shawna Vickers brought in a selection of beers to sample ahead of their 2nd anniversary. The brewery is excited to open its doors on Sunday for the Super Bowl, broadcasting the Big Game for people to watch.

Mash Mechanix Brewing CO has a wide selection of beers available on tap for everyone, and the Fire Bird food truck will serve throughout the day on Sunday.

For all the beer, food, and news from Mash Mechanix Brewing CO , head to their website.

If you’re hosting your own Super Bowl party, why not grab some take-outs from Mash Mechanix together with their awesome growlers to complete any party!

