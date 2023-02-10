Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

Puppy Bowl and J&J Hip Hop and Dance Group performance

By Nova,

9 days ago

(Colorado Springs)

The Loving Living Local Puppy Bowl had its very own Halftime show this morning with the awesome J&J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts Company. The 25 strong dancers performed throughout the show lead by owner and director Joseph Cantu. The group are celebrating their 10th Anniversary this year with many more performances throughout the local community.

The group brings positive street Hip Hop Dance Instruction & Performing Arts emphasizing in building inspiration within the local community. They have a beautiful new location on N. Academy and are now enrolling for anyone wishing to join with the starting age of just four years old!

Later this year they will be hosting the World of Dance Auditions 2023 on May 6 and are proud partners of the official World of Dance Studio.

For more information and to check out where the group will be performing next head to the J&J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts

J & J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts Company are fighting to keep the arts community strong in Colorado Springs and continuing to encourage underprivileged communities. The dance group are always looking for sponsors for students, and seeking business sponsors for our Street Legends World of Dance Competition Team.

