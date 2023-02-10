Open in App
Grand Ledge, MI
WLNS

5th Quarter: Drama continues in CAAC Blue, the unbeaten remain perfect, Eklund reaches 1,000 career points

By Andrew Birkle,

9 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re nearing the end of the high school basketball regular season, and with that comes much higher stakes.

We’ve got a great schedule of games tonight that you’re not going to want to miss.

It all starts with the Big Game which is out at Grand Ledge where Okemos is in town and looking for revenge.

The Wolves have lost just one game in conference play this season and that was earlier this year when they played the Comets. Okemos is 6-1 on the season while Grand Ledge sits at 4-4.

We’ll have in-depth coverage of that game and a whole lot more. Stay tuned all night for scores, highlights and more!

BOYS

BIG GAME

FINAL 2/OT: GRAND LEDGE 59, OKEMOS 50

FINAL: EAST LANSING 68, LANSING WAVERLY 61

FINAL: OLIVET 51, LANSING CHRISTIAN 26

FINAL: LANSING EASTERN 60, ST. JOHNS 50

FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 67, DANSVILLE 51

GIRLS

FINAL: HASLETT 46, WILLIAMSTON 36

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 54, CHARLOTTE 13

FINAL: PORTLAND 45, IONIA 39

OTHER BOYS GAMES

FINAL/OT: BATH 75, BATH 66

FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 49, DURAND 47

FINAL: MASON 73, FOWLERVILLE 48

FINAL: IONIA 64, PORTLAND 37

FINAL: JACKSON 70, ADRIAN 63

FINAL: JACKSON NORTHWEST 52, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 44

FINAL: LAINGSBURG 75, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 38

FINAL: LANSING SEXTON 73, EATON RAPIDS 62

FINAL: LAKE FENTON 63, OWOSSO 20

FINAL: SARANAC 70, KENTWOOD GRAND RIVER PREP 65

FINAL: LESLIE 45, STOCKBRIDGE 38

FINAL: HASLETT 74, WILLIAMSTON 58

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 43, DURAND 41

FINAL: MASON 38, FOWLERVILLE 28

FINAL: JACKSON NORTHWEST 52, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 25

FINAL: OLIVET 34, LANSING CHRISTIAN 20

FINAL: COLDWATER 31, JACKSON PARMA WESTERN 27

FINAL: KENTWOOD GRAND RIVER PREP AT SARANAC (NO SCORE REPORTED)

FINAL: STOCKBRIDGE 57, LESLIE 44

FINAL: JACKSON 56, ADRIAN 39

