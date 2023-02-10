5th Quarter: Drama continues in CAAC Blue, the unbeaten remain perfect, Eklund reaches 1,000 career points

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re nearing the end of the high school basketball regular season, and with that comes much higher stakes.
We’ve got a great schedule of games tonight that you’re not going to want to miss.
It all starts with the Big Game which is out at Grand Ledge where Okemos is in town and looking for revenge.
The Wolves have lost just one game in conference play this season and that was earlier this year when they played the Comets. Okemos is 6-1 on the season while Grand Ledge sits at 4-4.
We’ll have in-depth coverage of that game and a whole lot more. Stay tuned all night for scores, highlights and more!
BOYS
BIG GAME
FINAL 2/OT: GRAND LEDGE 59, OKEMOS 50
FINAL: EAST LANSING 68, LANSING WAVERLY 61
FINAL: OLIVET 51, LANSING CHRISTIAN 26
FINAL: LANSING EASTERN 60, ST. JOHNS 50
FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 67, DANSVILLE 51
GIRLS
FINAL: HASLETT 46, WILLIAMSTON 36
FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 54, CHARLOTTE 13
FINAL: PORTLAND 45, IONIA 39
OTHER BOYS GAMES
FINAL/OT: BATH 75, BATH 66
FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 49, DURAND 47
FINAL: MASON 73, FOWLERVILLE 48
FINAL: IONIA 64, PORTLAND 37
FINAL: JACKSON 70, ADRIAN 63
FINAL: JACKSON NORTHWEST 52, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 44
FINAL: LAINGSBURG 75, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 38
FINAL: LANSING SEXTON 73, EATON RAPIDS 62
FINAL: LAKE FENTON 63, OWOSSO 20
FINAL: SARANAC 70, KENTWOOD GRAND RIVER PREP 65
FINAL: LESLIE 45, STOCKBRIDGE 38
FINAL: HASLETT 74, WILLIAMSTON 58
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 43, DURAND 41
FINAL: MASON 38, FOWLERVILLE 28
FINAL: JACKSON NORTHWEST 52, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 25
FINAL: OLIVET 34, LANSING CHRISTIAN 20
FINAL: COLDWATER 31, JACKSON PARMA WESTERN 27
FINAL: KENTWOOD GRAND RIVER PREP AT SARANAC (NO SCORE REPORTED)
FINAL: STOCKBRIDGE 57, LESLIE 44
FINAL: JACKSON 56, ADRIAN 39
