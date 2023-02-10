The Learning Lamp hosted childcare session for employers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Learning Lamp hosted a session helping employers combat the lack of childcare resources Friday morning with multiple Bedford County business leaders.

Bedford County is labeled as a “childcare desert” because of its minimal services. According to numbers from “Child Care Works in PA,” 789 children under the age of five are scrambling to enter the childcare system because the current providers are at capacity.

This lack of childcare is proven to be the barrier to why companies are struggling to find and retain workers. The Learning Lamp hosted this session to help employers discover the resources available and how they can help their employees.

Friday’s session was in collaboration with the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. The President of the Chamber of Commerce, Kellie Goodman-Shaffer, said childcare is a problem she sees among the many businesses she works with.

“It’s important for our business community to understand that childcare is not just an issue for social services,” Goodman-Shaffer said. “It’s a serious issue for the business community. It’s something that the business community needs to work to solve to create the best environment and best cultures for their companies.”

The session had three speakers heavily involved with improving childcare resources and taking proactive steps. Stephanie Doliveira, the Vice President of People and Culture at Sheetz, said it’s vital for employers to listen to employees’ needs.

Doliveira described how Sheetz built their childcare facility, Little Sproutz, to accommodate staff with non-traditional hours and those struggling to find outside facilities. However, she understands not every company can have this option. She recommends that companies utilize their Chamber of Commerce and other community resources.

“They’re really going to have to work hard to identify the resources of their community that could meet the needs of their workforce,” Doliveira said. “It won’t be easy, but there are solutions. I encourage them to reach out to the Chamber of Commerce or other resources through early learning to be able to identify places to accommodate non-traditional hours.”

Some ideas mentioned include starting an early childcare scholarship, working with local childcare centers, or building their own. Goodman Shaffer said a key takeaway from this workshop is having employers understand this is an issue.

Additionally, if employers don’t work collaboratively, the workforce will continue to shrink along with the economy. Goodman-Shaffer noted that employers that can provide these benefits make themselves competitive.

“We live in a world where it’s not about work all the time anymore. People want a good home,” Goodman-Shaffer said. “They want their families to be fulfilled, and the way to do that is by helping people take the best care of their children they possibly can.”

“We raise awareness of the business leaders and the critical importance of childcare to our economy and businesses,” Doliveira said. “That they’re able to take action to support their employees and find great quality early learning.”

The Learning Lamp plans to offer this session in different areas. Bedford County Chamber plans to continue resources and workshops for childcare.

