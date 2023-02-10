Open in App
Monticello, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello

By Bradley ZimmermanArriana Williams,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7aRa_0kjVjEK600

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County.

Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same position in Monticello.

During his service in Atwood, Bross dealt with a number of high-profile cases, including a pair of overdoses , a carjacking and two deaths . Bross’ service also included an instance where he was hurt while pursuing a suspect who fled from a traffic stop. He eventually returned to duty.

In addition to his duties in Atwood, Bross also serves as the Piatt County Emergency Management Director. In this role, he helped coordinate the successful search for a teen with autism who went missing from the town he will begin serving soon.

Bross is set to be sworn in as Monticello’s new chief on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
19-year-old Danville teenager recovering after being shot in Paxton
Paxton, IL19 hours ago
Springfield man accused of shooting at police
Springfield, IL11 hours ago
South Walnut St. closure in Urbana begins Monday
Urbana, IL18 hours ago
Indiana man dies after I-72 crash in Champaign County
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
‘It’s just what you do for people’: Cissna Park organizes parade for boy with cancer
Cissna Park, IL16 hours ago
Vermilion County man details concerns about traffic stops
Danville, IL2 days ago
‘I need your support’, Decatur Superintendent sends robocall to all families
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Charleston, Mattoon Police engage in K9 debate on Facebook
Mattoon, IL3 days ago
Village of Harristown under boil order
Harristown, IL4 days ago
Rantoul Police release reports, body camera footage of officer-involved shooting
Rantoul, IL2 days ago
Two semis crash on I-57 near Ludlow
Ludlow, IL3 days ago
Parsons Elementary School in Decatur celebrates Founder’s Day
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Urbana Police arrest Daric Davis for murdering 24-year-old man last November
Urbana, IL3 days ago
‘We do it to save lives;’ Decatur Police announce results of Super Bowl enforcement
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Champaign gunshot detectors, license plate readers help solve crimes
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Danville man sentenced to 85 years in prison for 2019 murder
Danville, IL2 days ago
Sidewalk construction closes one lane of Champaign’s Church Street
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Decatur teenager sentenced to 2 years in prison in shooting connection
Decatur, IL4 days ago
Champaign man pleads guilty in I-74 drive-by shooting trial
Champaign, IL4 days ago
Rantoul officer’s actions ‘justifiable’ in shooting: State’s attorney
Rantoul, IL5 days ago
‘It brought this community together:’ Stolen Goldendoodle is finally home
Mansfield, IL2 days ago
Danville Stadium getting new LED lights
Danville, IL3 days ago
Meet the Mayor: Rick Hall and Mattoon Police Chief discuss tasers and body cameras
Mattoon, IL4 days ago
Champaign’s Skelton Park transformation underway, donations needed
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Boys wrestling state finals begin with prelims
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Plant a tree, get up to $400 back from City of Decatur
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Macon County family featured in Super Bowl advertisement
Blue Mound, IL4 days ago
Leaning wind turbine near Paxton
Paxton, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy