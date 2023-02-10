Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County.

Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same position in Monticello.

During his service in Atwood, Bross dealt with a number of high-profile cases, including a pair of overdoses , a carjacking and two deaths . Bross’ service also included an instance where he was hurt while pursuing a suspect who fled from a traffic stop. He eventually returned to duty.

In addition to his duties in Atwood, Bross also serves as the Piatt County Emergency Management Director. In this role, he helped coordinate the successful search for a teen with autism who went missing from the town he will begin serving soon.

Bross is set to be sworn in as Monticello’s new chief on Monday.

