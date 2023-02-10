Penny Hardaway on injury updates and former Tigers in NBA

As the Memphis Tigers basketball program prepares to host Temple at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 (ESPN2, 98.9 FM) at FedExForum, coach Penny Hardaway gave injury updates on Malcolm Dandridge and Alex Lomax when he spoke to the media Friday.

Dandridge has missed the last 13 games with an injury after suffering an ankle sprain in the 91-88 loss to Alabama on Dec. 13.

“I don’t know the status on Malcolm,” Hardaway said. “He’s in the gym now. He’s running on the floor. I don’t know what the date is going to be. We just want him to come back at 100% when he comes back, so he doesn’t have to have any more hiccups.”

Lomax has been out for the last eight games after injuring his groin in a 107-104 double-overtime loss at UCF. When asked if he’ll be back by the postseason, Hardaway sounded confident.

“I can strongly say that he’ll be back before the conference tournament,” Hardaway said.

Comments on former Tigers in the NBA

After scoring back-to-back career-highs in his last two games, former Tiger and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Minott will play in Memphis when Minnesota faces the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Friday night. Minott scored 12 points in the win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday the day after scoring 11 points against the Denver Nuggets.

Hardaway expects great things from Minott’s NBA career.

“Josh to me will be a superstar in the league one day,” Hardaway said. “He just has to pay his dues. I feel like he left a year too soon. I feel like another year and he’s a lottery (pick). But I’m happy for him because he’s living out his dream.”

Former Memphis big man James Wiseman was included in the trade deadline madness when the Golden State Warriors traded him to the Detroit Pistons. Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, appeared in 21 games with the Warriors this year. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. Former teammate Draymond Green believes the trade will allow Wiseman to have a fresh start.

He’ll also be joining another former Tiger, Jalen Duren, who was the No. 13 pick in the last year’s draft.

“Having him and Jalen there is pretty special for Memphis as a school and as a city,” Hardaway said. “I’m anxious to see those guys on the court together. I think it’s going to be pretty good.”

LeBron James all-time scoring record

Hardaway hadn’t sent a tweet on Twitter in over three months, but he made sure to congratulate LeBron James through Twitter on Tuesday after James broke Kareem Adbul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record in a 133-130 loss to the Thunder.

Hardaway made some more comments on James Friday.

“I am amazed because when you’re set on a path of greatness at 15 years old and you stay on that path and surpass it, that’s just God’s touch,” Hardaway said. “And to see it come into play to witness it on TV. He knew what number he had to get. He hit the number and to do it in front of all his friends and family and the fans on national TV, that’s amazing to break history that way. I was shocked that he got that emotional. Not saying he was going to be too cool but it was pretty cool to see him let it go and just kind of understand the moment.”