Muncie teen charged with attempted murder in New Castle stabbing

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager has been charged with attempted murder in a July 2022 stabbing that authorities said stemmed from an attempted holdup.

John Reid Doty, 17, is charged in Henry Circuit Court 1 with both attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence.

According to court documents, during a confrontation in Osborne Park, a 17-year-old youth was stabbed twice in the chest and in his left hand, left wrist, left forearm and left thigh, allegedly by Duty. That teen underwent surgery at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Another youth, also 17, was shot in the abdomen during the incident. He was driven by friends to Henry County Hospital, and was later flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis trauma center.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Doty and the youth who would later be stabbed met in Muncie last July 11.

Doty reportedly gave the youth money, intending to purchase a handgun, but the youth fled without giving the Muncie resident the firearm, investigators said.

Doty and two accomplices, both 17, allegedly then planned a trip to New Castle, where they intended to retrieve Doty's money and also rob the New Castle teen of marijuana.

As the confrontation unfolded in Osborne Park, Doty allegedly stabbed the teen who had taken his money, and one of that teen's friends opened fire with a handgun, wounding one of Doty's accomplices.

Two 17-year-old defendants, apparently Doty's accomplices, have also been charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. However, those cases apparently have not been filed in adult court.

Doty appeared in Henry Circuit Court 1 on Friday, when he received a June 5 trial date.

He was being held under a $105,000 surety bond and a cash bond 0f $6,500, apparently in a juvenile detention facility in Hamilton County.

