President of firefighters union defends department in Tyre Nichols case

The head of the Memphis Firefighters Association, the union representing most of the department, defended the rank-and-file Friday in a letter to the Memphis City Council following criticism stemming from the Tyre Nichols case.

Thomas Malone said in a letter the three now-former firefighters who showed up at scene after Nichols’ beating Jan. 7 by Memphis police officers did not know what they were getting into.

“ ...There is no way any member could be truly prepared for a situation that occurred on January 7, 2023. Our members were not given adequate information upon dispatch or upon arrival on the scene,” Malone, president of the firefighter’s association, said in the letter sent to the Memphis City Council Friday.

“Quite frankly, there was information withheld by those already on the scene which caused our members to handle things differently than they should have.”

Emergency Medical Technicians Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were fired in January following Nichols’ death.

Malone said Friday Long and Sandridge had retained an attorney and appealed their firings.

Malone’s letter came in response to harsh criticism of the department at Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting and amounts to the firefighters association — a powerful voting bloc in low-turnout city elections — warning the City Council about its tone.

“I was very disheartened to see the projected narrative that there are ‘systemic’ problems within the Memphis Fire Department. While no one shouted from the rooftop otherwise, I would like to be the first to do so,” Malone said.

“There are over 1,600 employees of the Memphis Fire Department who serve this city and its citizens with purpose and intent each and every day. Our members respond to hundreds of calls over and over, without fail. One incident should not define the good work being done by these dedicated public servants.”

In his letter, Malone also wrote: “There was also discussion about employees’ due process and the fact that some employees have appealed certain discipline issued to them. While some employees have in fact appealed discipline in the past, an employee has and should continue to have, due process to have a neutral party review said discipline to ensure the discipline is fair and with just cause.