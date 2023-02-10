Hingham names Weymouth's T.J. Byrne as new football coach, replacing Mark Nutley

T.J. Byrne is the new Hingham High football coach, the school announced on Friday. He replaces Mark Nutley, who went 22-16 over the last four seasons. Nutley stepped down to care for his wife, Becky, who is battling cancer.

Byrne spent the previous five seasons at Weymouth High. The Wildcats finished 4-7 last year, including a 20-15 loss at Hingham in Week 3. Weymouth qualified for the Division 1 state playoffs as a No. 16 seed but lost in the first round to No. 1 Franklin, 36-16.

Before that Byrne built the program at now-closed Sacred Heart, taking the Saints from a freshman team in 2013 to varsity status in 2015. He went 9-20 in three varsity seasons at Sacred Heart, leading the Saints to their first playoff victory in 2017.

From a Hingham High news release:

Principal Rick Swanson and Director of Athletics Jim Quatromoni are proud to announce TJ Byrne as the next Varsity Football Head Coach at Hingham High School.

Coach Byrne joins the Hingham High School athletic department with more than 20 years of high school coaching experience, including eight seasons as a varsity head coach. Coach Byrne has most recently been the varsity football coach at Weymouth High School, a position he has held since 2018. A Hingham resident, TJ has been a Massachusetts State Trooper since 2005.

"Being able to come home and be a part of the hometown football team is special," Byrne said. "Hingham football has had a long-standing history of success and I am looking forward to continuing and contributing to that legacy."

"Coach Byrne has proven that he can develop strong cultures which have led to success on the field," Quatromoni said. "He truly recognizes the role of athletics in helping student-athletes achieve the best versions of themselves. Coach is a resident of Hingham, and we look forward to welcoming him to our athletic community as our head football coach."