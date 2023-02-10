Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady confirms retirement with letter to NFL, NFLPA

By Luke Easterling,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u562y_0kjVgpvw00

It looks like there won’t be a comeback this time.

When Tom Brady told everyone earlier this month that he was retiring, for good this time, he meant it.

Brady officially filed a letter with the NFL and the NFLPA confirming his intentions to end his pro football career after 23 legendary seasons in the league, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The GOAT announced his retirement on the exact same day last year, but never officially filed any paperwork with the league, and announced his return for a 23rd season just 41 days later.

This time, evidently, it’s really the end of the road for Brady in the NFL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck says he told Jaylen Brown personally he wouldn't be dealt at the deadline
Boston, MA2 days ago
Kevin Love chooses new team after Cavs buyout
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Georgia's Stetson Bennett signs with agency ahead of the NFL draft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Ohio State football class of 2023 scouting report: Carnell Tate
Columbus, OH2 days ago
NFL Network to air 'America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos' tonight
Denver, CO2 days ago
What Shane Steichen's 4 coaching pillars will mean for the Colts
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
NFL fans can't decide if this gravity-defying DK Metcalf video is real or fake
Seattle, WA2 days ago
If USC lands Duce Robinson, Trojans' recruiting class would pass Oklahoma's
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
The SEC has added five new rules for baseball. What are they?
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Vikings 2023 7 Round mock draft: Matt Anderson's 3.0
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Report: Chargers hire Robert Muschamp as quality control coach
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bengals, Joe Mixon could follow Aaron Jones' lead with Packers
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Top 100 mock draft: Who can the Browns land on day-two of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
ESPN lists the ceiling, floor and biggest variable for Texas football in 2023
Austin, TX2 days ago
Broncos expected to hire Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator
Denver, CO2 days ago
New 3-round mock draft reloads Saints' trenches, brings QB Hendon Hooker
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
USC gets new crystal ball projection for 5-star tight end Duce Robinson
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michigan football announces staff changes
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Broncos coaching staff update: DC interviews, OC drops out
Denver, CO2 days ago
Nick Sirianni to hand over playcalling duties to Eagles next offensive coordinator
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Commanders and Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy have 'mutual interest' on deal
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Torrey Craig viewed as a player Sixers should target in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy