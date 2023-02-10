WATCH: Rondé Barber shuts down The Vet

The most iconic play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

It’s always a good day to watch Rondé Barber race 92 yards all by himself to the end zone, crushing the dreams of Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere on that chilly January evening back in 2003.

But it’s especially sweet today, after last night’s news that Barber will finally be going coast-to-coast into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As we continue to celebrate the legacy of No. 20 as one of the best players in the history of professional football, let’s take another look at how his incredible pick-six sent the Bucs to their first-ever Super Bowl, and sent Philly fans home in deafening silence: