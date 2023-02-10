Paterson removes Eastside High security guard after allegations of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

PATERSON — A security guard at Eastside High School has been removed from his job after allegations surfaced this week about his “inappropriate contact” with a student, officials said.

Investigation under way: The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the situation, according to multiple sources familiar with the case. Prosecutor Camelia Valdes did not respond to a message seeking information about the matter.

“We need action taken right away,” said Councilman Luis Velez, who said he notified district officials about the situation. “The Board of Education has to be clear with the parents.”

Eastside families notified: Hours after Velez made his comments, the Paterson school district sent Eastside families a robocall about the case.

“On Thursday, Feb. 9th we received notification of an alleged off-campus inappropriate contact with a contract security guard and student,” said the district’s notification. “School and district officials investigated with local law enforcement.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the contract security guard’s employment with the Paterson Public School district was terminated,” added the robocall. “The student will be provided with support services as deemed necessary.”

What we know about the suspect: The guard, whose name has not been made public, worked for Arrow Security, a private firm hired by the district. Paterson Public Schools officials said they were not sure if the guard in question was fired by Arrow or reassigned to another location. Arrow could not be reached for comment.

Velez said he spoke with parents familiar with the case. The councilman said he was told there had been multiple instances of sexual interaction between the security guard and the student over a period of time.

“It’s alarming that something like this happened in a place that’s supposed to be a safe haven,” Velez said.

