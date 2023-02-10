Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Youngblood provides details of rocky advisory council meetings after 4 members resign

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfzKD_0kjVdYEK00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference Friday morning following the resignation of four Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council members .

Youngblood says the council was in the process of creating bylaws, but the meetings were interrupted by protesters. He added the group’s vision is to build relationships with the community and improve transparency.

“It was almost accusatory, every line of the by-laws they were objecting, they interjected and quite frankly in an hour we got nothing done,” Youngblood said Friday.

17 News obtained a letter written by Council Chair Dr. Arleana Waller addressed to Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

Woman gets 13 years, 8 months in DUI crash that killed young daughter

In the letter, Waller writes the three resigning members had “reached an impasse” in their ability to implement changes the advisory board was established to make.

Youngblood announced a fourth member, Mardi Sharples, had also resigned.

The letter says the resigning members were not aligned with the requirements or wishes of a very vocal subsection of the council.

Waller’s letter also stated a meeting showed the council was “missing the mark” in making change and that the council’s original mission was being “subverted by politics and bureaucracy.”

The council was created in 2020 to close the gap in trust between the sheriff’s office and the community and was formed before a settlement with the California Department of Justice in its investigation of alleged abuses by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA
Kern Medical board to hold special meeting for previously uninvited members
Bakersfield, CA13 hours ago
Kern County breaks ground for new Catholic cemetery, first of kind in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA13 hours ago
Ex-BC student Jose Bello held to answer on murder charge
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Most Popular
1 dead and 1 injured in shooting on Elm Street
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Free after 4 decades in prison, Cedric Struggs speaks with 17 News
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Highway 58 at Chester Avenue to face evening closure
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Highways 58 and 99 to face evening closures due to maintenance work
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD searching for 2 men allegedly involved in an assault
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Energy efficient affordable housing in Kern County
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Real Road to partially close for traffic control purposes
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
CHP to host ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ class for senior drivers
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Construction ongoing at new Frugatti’s location in NW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man gets life without parole for 2017 gang-related homicide
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man accused of pistol-whipping Studio Movie Grill employee makes ‘open plea’
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Two of a kind: Mother-daughter duo break barriers as electricians
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
75-year-old man dead in Hwy 65 crash east of Delano
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Jury convicts 1, fails to reach verdict for other defendant in 2020 homicide
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Claim filed in deadly South Vineland Road crash
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Trucker shot at vehicle with children inside: reports
Taft, CA2 days ago
Semi-truck fire slows traffic on northbound Hwy 99
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
1993 national champion CSUB Roadrunners basketball team enters Bob Elias Hall of Fame
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy