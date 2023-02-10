Open in App
San Antonio, TX
Two San Antonio dining spots make Texas Monthly's 2023 Best New Restaurants list

By Nina Rangel,

9 days ago
Restaurant Claudine earned a spot on the new list thanks in part to its exquisite desserts.
San Antonio's Restaurant Claudine and Cullum's Attaboy earned coveted spots on Texas Monthly 's 2023 Best New Restaurants list , landing at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.

Curated by Texas Monthly contributor and award-winning food writer Patricia Sharpe, the annual list seeks to showcase the state's 10 most exemplary dining spots to open during roughly the past year.


To be eligible, a restaurant must have opened between Dec. 1, 2021 and December 1 of last year. It also must be the first location in Texas, according to the magazine, which noted that it shows preference to what it called “homegrown venues.”

Sharpe praised quaint Pearl-area eatery Restaurant Claudine for chef de cuisine Cassie Ramsey’s boneless short rib with a turnip and potato puree, which she called one of the spot’s best dishes. The writer was also sweet on its sweets, labeling the très français mille-feuille — layers of crisp, thin French pastry enveloping a vanilla diplomat cream — an “exquisite dessert.”

Cullum’s Attaboy , just around the corner from the St. Mary’s Strip, rounded out the list at No. 10. Sharpe urged readers to stop in for a “very fine flounder meunière,” expertly prepared bavette steak with a rich demi-glace-style sauce or a serving of caviar. “It’s a highly personal operation at Cullum’s. And a delicious one too,” Sharpe wrote.


Restaurant Claudine opened last October at 517 E. Grayson St. Cullum’s Attaboy, which opened in July of last year, is located at 111 Kings Court.

Texas Monthly 's list named eateries Allora and Ladino — both located at Pearl — as honorable mentions. Houston seafood spot Navy Blue topped the ranking.

