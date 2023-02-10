Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Bunceton man suffered serious injuries after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado crashed Friday morning in Cooper County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The crash occurred on Highway 98, just west of Rose Cottage Lane. The Chevrolet – driven by Wesley Gander, 51 – started going off the right side of the road. Gander overcorrected and the vehicle flipped.

Gander was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The Chevrolet was totaled.

