Open in App
Cooper County, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash

By Ryan Shiner,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2016Sb_0kjVbLmr00

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Bunceton man suffered serious injuries after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado crashed Friday morning in Cooper County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The crash occurred on Highway 98, just west of Rose Cottage Lane. The Chevrolet – driven by Wesley Gander, 51 – started going off the right side of the road. Gander overcorrected and the vehicle flipped.

Gander was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The Chevrolet was totaled.

The post Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, MO
Crash reported on I-70 in Columbia
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Woman injured, man arrested after domestic disturbance in Columbia
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Camden County deputies treating death as homicide
Camdenton, MO2 days ago
Most Popular
Two injured during near head-on crash on Jefferson City's Whitton Expressway
Jefferson City, MO16 hours ago
Three hurt in Jefferson City car crash
Jefferson City, MO15 hours ago
Rocky Mount man seriously injured in crash near Versailles
Versailles, MO1 day ago
Rocky Mount man seriously hurt after crash in Morgan County
Rocky Mount, MO1 day ago
Two missing from Jefferson City juvenile facility found driving stolen van in Gasconade County
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Harrisburg woman injured in accident north of Clark
Harrisburg, MO4 days ago
Suspicious death south of Camdenton being investigated as a homicide
Camdenton, MO2 days ago
Columbia man arrested using stolen gun during shots fired incident on Ballenger Lane
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Columbia man facing multiple charges following hour-long police standoff
Columbia, MO1 day ago
New emergency dispatch system could improve response times in Cole County
Jefferson City, MO12 hours ago
Deer Causes Three Car Wreck In Miller County
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
Columbia man arrested after barricading inside home Friday night
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Russellville man and two from the Lake area seriously injured in crash south of Jefferson City
Jefferson City, MO5 days ago
Jefferson City man accused of making false report in 911 call
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
St. James Woman Arrested in Sedalia On Four Warrants
Sedalia, MO4 days ago
Holts Summit man sentenced to prison following Jefferson City police pursuits
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
Audrain County Sheriff’s Office: Woman ‘unintentionally’ shot in home
Vandalia, MO5 days ago
Homeless man now charged with stabbing his wife last week, then abandoning her alongside busy Columbia road
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Four Arrested After Drugs Found In Eldon Home
Eldon, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy