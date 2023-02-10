Enough signatures verified to put countywide alcohol sales before Madison County voters

(Pixabay.com)

A voter referendum to make alcoholic beverage sales legal in all of Madison County appears to be heading to the May Primary ballot. Workers in the Madison County Clerk’s office completed the verification process for some 12,000 petition signatures. Clerk Kenny Barger says 7620 signatures were verified, only 30 more than what’s needed to put the question before voters.

“That’s what took us so long. There were so many duplicates that we had to verify on it. Everybody was only counted once,” said Barger.

Barger said the information will now go to Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor and an order will be produced to put the matter on the May 16 th ballot.

Barger said any challenge would need to go through court.

“There’s no process in the statute other than suing in circuit court. There’s no clear path to that but it can be protested,” said Barger.

Currently, Richmond is wet and areas in southern Madison County sell alcohol by the drink with a meal.

