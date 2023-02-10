Podcast: Here’s how Chiefs can win Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia Eagles

The interviews for players and coaches at Super Bowl LVII have ended but the conversation continues on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

Columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell plus beat writers Jesse Newell and Herbie Teope broke down the game and discussed the storylines for the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years.

We made the case for the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that matches top seeds from the AFC and NFC for the first time since 2017, when the Eagles defeated the Patriots. Who needs to come up big for the Chiefs in this one? We identify a few candidates.

It’s the Andy Reid game, the Kelce family contest, the first Super Bowl to match Black quarterbacks (and Big 12 quarterbacks). And Patrick Mahomes looks to become the first to follow winning the NFL MVP with a Super Bowl title since the Rams’ Kurt Warner in 1999.

MVP once more: Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd career award after leading Chiefs to Super Bowl