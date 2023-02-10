Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis leaders hope to ‘reverse historic wrongs’ through Rams funds

By Joey Schneider,

9 days ago

ST. LOUIS – It remains to be seen how St. Louis city officials invest their share of the Rams relocation settlement long-term, but a new resolution approved Friday offers some insight on possible factors in the process.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has officially passed and adopted Resolution 171 over the settlement funds. The resolution is mostly procedural, giving city officials the green light to hold public input sessions with the St. Louis community and collect feedback on how to use the money.

Within the resolution, there are a few suggested topics of discussion over the funds. The resolution, reviewed by FOX 2 via a document, says “feedback should be sought on, but not be limited to, ways the settlement funds can be leveraged to reverse historic wrongs and invest in disinvested neighborhoods throughout North St. Louis and in pockets of South St. Louis.”

The resolution proceeds to suggest discussions over topics like affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, economic development, workforce development and neighborhood revitalization.

“We formally passed the resolution to set up this public input process on leveraging the settlement funds and how we use them most impactfully in the city of St. Louis,” said Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard, sponsor of the resolution, in a phone call with FOX 2.

Currently, St. Louis has around $280 million saved into an interest-bearing account with the Missouri Securities Investment Program.

Clark-Hubbard says passing the resolution is part of the city’s effort to be transparent on how the settlement money could be invested. The city intends to collect feedback from residents on how the city could use settlement funds through in-person town halls, meetings with community stakeholders and digital or paper surveys.

Following a series of efforts, the Board of Aldermen will meet with several city agencies to determine a plan of action.

“It’s going to be up to a collaborative process between the Board of Aldermen, the mayor’s office, the comptroller and most importantly the citizens of St. Louis,” said Clark-Hubbard.

The Rams relocation settlement, which yielded $790 million in December 2021, led to St. Louis City splitting a sum of those funds with St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority. Around one-third of the settlement earnings went toward attorneys’ fees.

Per the settlement agreement, the city must spend at least $30 million of its sum by June 30, 2023 or risks losing that sum to the RSA. The city’s share of the Rams settlement funds otherwise faces no additional restrictions.

