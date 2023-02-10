Open in App
Leader Telegram

US Forecast

By Accuweather,

9 days ago

US Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;51;29;41;24;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;12;49%;0%;3

Albuquerque, NM;44;23;52;30;Partly sunny;SSE;7;28%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;18;14;23;20;A little a.m. snow;NNE;6;93%;80%;0

Asheville, NC;58;38;52;36;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ENE;8;47%;100%;1

Atlanta, GA;60;47;51;39;Cooler with rain;ENE;13;69%;100%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;64;38;46;33;Cooler;SSW;12;49%;7%;3

Austin, TX;55;34;59;36;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;42%;1%;4

Baltimore, MD;60;38;48;34;Cooler;S;8;41%;12%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;60;45;52;38;A couple of showers;NW;10;76%;90%;1

Billings, MT;51;28;50;27;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;43%;3%;1

Birmingham, AL;58;45;51;37;Becoming rainy;N;8;71%;100%;1

Bismarck, ND;38;23;41;16;Increasing clouds;WNW;5;72%;3%;2

Boise, ID;51;25;46;24;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;60%;0%;2

Boston, MA;57;34;46;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;13;39%;0%;3

Bridgeport, CT;58;32;46;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;9;41%;3%;3

Buffalo, NY;36;27;35;30;Partly sunny;SW;14;64%;0%;3

Burlington, VT;45;2;34;26;Lots of sun, colder;S;10;65%;0%;3

Caribou, ME;29;15;25;14;Mostly sunny;S;10;56%;11%;2

Casper, WY;33;26;41;19;Milder;SW;19;47%;0%;3

Charleston, SC;75;51;56;50;Afternoon downpours;ENE;16;92%;100%;1

Charleston, WV;48;29;47;28;Cloudy;NE;5;59%;25%;2

Charlotte, NC;71;48;55;38;Cooler, p.m. rain;NE;10;44%;100%;1

Cheyenne, WY;43;23;55;26;Mostly sunny;N;6;33%;0%;3

Chicago, IL;37;24;45;28;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;51%;1%;3

Cleveland, OH;41;28;38;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;61%;0%;3

Columbia, SC;70;49;54;40;Rain, cooler;ENE;10;71%;100%;1

Columbus, OH;42;21;45;24;Partly sunny;ENE;4;57%;4%;3

Concord, NH;49;28;40;21;Breezy and cooler;SW;14;45%;1%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;44;32;54;34;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;57%;1%;4

Denver, CO;54;27;55;30;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;33%;1%;4

Des Moines, IA;37;21;48;26;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;44%;1%;3

Detroit, MI;41;22;43;27;Mostly sunny;SW;9;59%;0%;3

Dodge City, KS;43;19;55;29;Warmer;S;16;27%;0%;4

Duluth, MN;28;21;41;26;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;13;70%;0%;2

El Paso, TX;48;28;62;38;Warmer;ESE;9;21%;2%;4

Fairbanks, AK;2;-6;10;-8;Partly sunny;NNW;6;73%;4%;1

Fargo, ND;30;25;38;15;Partly sunny, mild;S;9;75%;1%;2

Grand Junction, CO;39;17;43;27;Partly sunny;E;6;54%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;35;23;42;29;Partly sunny;WSW;12;61%;1%;3

Hartford, CT;61;33;46;26;Cooler;SSW;12;39%;1%;3

Helena, MT;43;18;43;22;Sun and some clouds;SW;7;57%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;83;74;84;73;A couple of showers;ENE;19;56%;90%;6

Houston, TX;58;39;55;38;Plenty of sun;NW;10;65%;2%;4

Indianapolis, IN;41;22;46;25;Mostly sunny;N;5;60%;1%;3

Jackson, MS;62;41;50;33;Cooler with rain;NW;10;74%;92%;1

Jacksonville, FL;82;61;68;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;90%;100%;1

Juneau, AK;36;33;41;37;Rain and drizzle;SE;12;83%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;36;20;50;30;Sunny and milder;S;6;53%;1%;3

Knoxville, TN;56;40;53;40;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NE;9;54%;99%;2

Las Vegas, NV;60;41;62;44;Partly sunny;NNE;6;22%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;48;24;48;31;Low clouds;NE;8;54%;7%;2

Little Rock, AR;47;36;54;27;Partly sunny;NNW;10;53%;16%;4

Long Beach, CA;79;50;63;45;Cooler;SSE;9;63%;90%;2

Los Angeles, CA;79;51;63;43;Cooler;SE;9;53%;90%;2

Louisville, KY;45;26;50;28;Low clouds;NNE;6;52%;3%;2

Madison, WI;32;15;42;21;Mostly sunny;SW;11;58%;3%;3

Memphis, TN;55;36;50;31;Mostly cloudy;N;11;59%;14%;1

Miami, FL;79;74;83;69;Breezy;S;15;73%;68%;4

Milwaukee, WI;34;22;46;28;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;13;44%;3%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;30;23;41;21;Partly sunny;S;9;68%;1%;3

Mobile, AL;58;50;51;43;A couple of showers;WNW;11;89%;94%;1

Montgomery, AL;62;46;52;39;Rain, cooler;N;10;80%;99%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;31;1;14;9;Very windy;W;56;64%;65%;3

Nashville, TN;54;34;55;34;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;47%;32%;3

New Orleans, LA;60;49;55;44;Spotty showers;NW;14;79%;90%;1

New York, NY;58;37;49;35;Cooler;SW;12;35%;1%;3

Newark, NJ;58;35;48;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;10;36%;3%;3

Norfolk, VA;74;46;49;41;Cooler;ENE;13;50%;76%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;43;24;52;31;Sunny and warmer;S;6;48%;1%;4

Olympia, WA;52;33;47;32;Periods of sun;NE;5;83%;10%;1

Omaha, NE;40;22;52;26;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;35%;0%;3

Orlando, FL;84;67;83;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;12;74%;90%;1

Philadelphia, PA;59;37;48;30;Mostly sunny, cooler;SSW;9;39%;5%;3

Phoenix, AZ;72;50;75;46;Periods of sun, nice;E;9;15%;1%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;44;26;42;26;Partly sunny;ENE;4;57%;2%;3

Portland, ME;54;31;41;28;Breezy and cooler;SW;14;44%;0%;3

Portland, OR;52;35;50;32;Partly sunny;ENE;5;72%;9%;2

Providence, RI;63;33;46;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;10;40%;0%;3

Raleigh, NC;73;49;56;39;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;8;42%;99%;1

Reno, NV;55;32;45;24;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;8;62%;78%;1

Richmond, VA;69;41;49;38;Cloudy and cooler;E;8;42%;62%;2

Roswell, NM;47;21;56;29;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;30%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;61;38;57;34;A shower in the a.m.;N;9;73%;56%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;41;25;38;26;High clouds;NNE;7;63%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;55;34;62;37;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;32%;0%;5

San Diego, CA;72;50;60;47;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;10;65%;88%;2

San Francisco, CA;58;46;57;41;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;10;68%;57%;2

Savannah, GA;69;54;57;50;Rain and a t-storm;SE;15;89%;100%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;37;47;35;Periods of sun;ENE;6;77%;10%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;30;20;38;18;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;66%;1%;3

Spokane, WA;46;25;46;28;Low clouds may break;SW;5;69%;3%;1

Springfield, IL;41;19;47;21;Mostly sunny;SW;5;54%;1%;3

St. Louis, MO;44;22;47;24;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;58%;0%;3

Tampa, FL;81;67;80;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;11;80%;97%;1

Toledo, OH;43;23;43;25;Mostly sunny;SW;7;56%;0%;3

Tucson, AZ;68;49;74;44;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;12;14%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;43;26;53;29;Sunny and warmer;S;4;54%;1%;4

Vero Beach, FL;83;64;85;62;A t-storm around;SSW;14;73%;88%;3

Washington, DC;61;38;49;35;Cooler;SE;8;38%;21%;3

Wichita, KS;43;18;51;28;Sunny and milder;S;9;41%;2%;4

Wilmington, DE;57;36;48;31;Cooler;SW;11;41%;7%;3

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

