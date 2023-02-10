Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Observer

2 dead, 2 injured in Ballantyne-area car crash

By Julia Coin,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vh03l_0kjVShga00

Two people died and two others were injured Friday afternoon in a three-car crash in Ballantyne, according to paramedics.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Providence Road West, near Harrison United Methodist Church.

Police said one person who died — Mitchell Virgulti, 32 — crossed the center line of Providence Road in his Jeep and struck a Ford van head-on, killing its driver. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not yet released the Ford driver’s name.

Both driver’s toxicology reports are pending. According to CMPD, Virgulti was not wearing a seatbelt and appears to have been speeding.

Medic also transported the driver and passenger of a Hyundai, which struck the back of the Ford van, to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition was unknown.

At least 14 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruisers were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., and three-hour-long road closures appeared to interfere with the church’s preschool pick up, according to former Observer news editor Rogelio Aranda, who was driving nearby.

