Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets pursued Raptors' Pascal Siakam in effort to keep Kevin Durant

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZD9s_0kjVPzR300
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets tried to trade for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam before the NBA trade deadline in an effort to keep superstar Kevin Durant, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. It sounds like the conversation that Lowe is talking about happened in this past summer when Durant initially asked for a trade.

There were multiple reports stating that Brooklyn were going after Siakam and forward O.G. Anunoby in their bid to make the team better around Durant and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately for the Nets, Irving wanted out due to not getting the contract extension that he wanted and after Irving was traded, Durant asked out as well and got his wish.

There were also reports from multiple sources that the Raptors were more willing to move Anunoby than they were Siakam. In the end, the Nets weren’t able to pull off a trade for Siakam and it sounds like that contributed to Durant ultimately wanting out. Lowe explained on “The Lowe Post Show” how the Nets discussed going after another star player went:

“I think they told him, ‘Hey man, in the summer, we can get some big names. There are going to be some big names who might ask out. We are going to collect stuff to give ourselves a shot at it.’ I’m not going to name who those names are, but I think that’s a conversation that was had. They tried to get Pascal Siakam now in the intervening 96 hours because K.D. made it known he likes Pascal Siakam. He thought he would be a good fit.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Janelle Monáe Gets Reality Check From Dwyane Wade In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Salt Lake City, UT6 hours ago
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. trying to focus on development, not losses
Houston, TX15 hours ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Shaedon Sharpe actually hit his head on the backboard on this insane dunk and fans couldn't believe it
Portland, OR2 days ago
Mac McClung reacts to joining Sixers, responds to Kevin Durant's comments
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to James Wiseman's debut with the Pistons
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Jeremy Sochan is trying hard to get Jabari Smith Jr. to dye his hair
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Who will win the 2023 NBA Finals after the 2023 NBA trade deadline?
Boston, MA1 day ago
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy