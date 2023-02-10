Open in App
Sullivan, IN
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

By Sky Christian,

9 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied.

According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing on Oct 27, 2022, the petition that Reeves filed in 2017 has since been denied by Judge Dena Martin.

Reeves’ was convicted of 9 counts of security fraud in June of 2009 after his company, Alanar, an organization specializing in church bonds, was found to be committing fraud. Court records cite that “A forensic review of the four or five different accounting systems used by Alanar uncovered ‘hundreds of thousands’ of transactions and ‘money flowing in and out of different companies and different bond issue accounts.’ Many of these transactions were ‘inappropriate.’”

Alanar was started in 1989 and officially ceased all operations in 2005. According to court documents, “the trial court found, as aggravating circumstances, that Reeves’ crimes had 2,904 victims; those victims lost $13,149,0000 as of sentencing; the harm, injury, loss, or damages was greater than necessary to prove the crimes; Reeves generally targeted elderly victims at least sixty-five years old, and Reeves used religion and faith to entice his victims.”

With the sentence given in 2009 still in effect, Reeves’ current expected release date is August of 2035.

