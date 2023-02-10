Domestic violence suspect sentenced to 8 years in state prison

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday, William Crawford, 35, was sentenced to 8 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. The indictment alleged that Crawford had assaulted a woman in the area of Dana Avenue on or around October 7. Crawford had also allegedly threatened the victim by displaying a firearm.

The indictment also alleged that Crawford possessed a loaded firearm and a narcotic drug on or around October 9. The sentencing satisfies all the charges in the indictment.

