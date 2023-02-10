Domestic violence suspect sentenced to 8 years in state prison

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday, William Crawford, 35, was sentenced to 8 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. The indictment alleged that Crawford had assaulted a woman in the area of Dana Avenue on or around October 7. Crawford had also allegedly threatened the victim by displaying a firearm. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The indictment also alleged that Crawford possessed a loaded firearm and a narcotic drug on or around October 9. The sentencing satisfies all the charges in the indictment. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
