Domestic violence suspect sentenced to 8 years in state prison

By Ben Mitchell,

9 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday, William Crawford, 35, was sentenced to 8 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. The indictment alleged that Crawford had assaulted a woman in the area of Dana Avenue on or around October 7. Crawford had also allegedly threatened the victim by displaying a firearm.

The indictment also alleged that Crawford possessed a loaded firearm and a narcotic drug on or around October 9. The sentencing satisfies all the charges in the indictment.

