'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Ends With A Crushing Twist & Here's What Netflix Missed

A year after the third season of Love Is Blindfinished filming, viewers are getting a chance to see where the stars of the show are now and which couples are still together — although Netflix just barely catches up with a huge development at the end.

Many fans became invested in the love story between Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada after he said no at the altar, but the entire Love Is Blind: After The Altar special definitely hits different if you've been following them on social media.

It's not until the end of the Season 3 reunion special that they acknowledge the big twist: Alagbada allegedly cheated on Ross in late 2022.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar was released on February 10, and it starts off by showing Ross picking Alagabada up at the airport.

"I love her dearly and I do not want to lose her," the Berkley student said about Ross.

The couple fell in love and got engaged in the third season of the show, but they didn't end up getting married.

However, they confirmed they were once again dating in the reunion episode released in November 2022.

In the final episode of the After the Altar special Alagbada goes ring shopping and announces he's going to propose to Ross for a second time.

Viewers then see the couple go for dinner where Alagbada has a beautiful proposal set up with flowers, candles and a violinist on the rooftop of a restaurant.

Ross says yes and when Alagbada offers a toast to his new fiancée, Ross replies with "and forever-ever-ever-ever-ever."

Ross is then shown sitting alone where she talks about how happy she is.

"When I wrote down the man that I always wanted, SK literally hits all of those things. The perfect vision, everything that I always wanted."

"I just feel like he is my person (...) I love him."

The episode then fades to a statement announcing that the two ended their engagement a few months later, followed by an emotional shot of Ross on her couch addressing what happened.

"Since then [the engagement] a lot has changed, my world is completely different because SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over."

"It's so crazy to watch it back and remember my feelings then and like I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, that's the person I saw and love every day too."

Ross continues to say she can't imagine opening up to someone like she opened up to her former partner. She also admits that she knows "it's a blessing in disguise."

"I still believe in love and I'm so happy for my friends who have found that they are like my biggest inspiration and I know it's coming for me."

Viewers do not get to hear from Alagbada in the Netflix special.

The cheating allegations against the Love Is Blind star first surfaced in November 2022, when a couple of women came forward on TikTok saying that they had dated Alagbada while he was still in a relationship with Ross.

Ross initially shared a bunch of couple pictures with Alagbada on Instagram after Love Is Blind came out to confirm their relationship, but she later deleted those posts amid the cheating allegations.

The two of them released a joint statement acknowledging that they'd gone their "separate ways" in late November.

In an interview with Life & Style in December 2022, Alagbada denied the allegations that were brought forth by TikToker @HannahBethStyle and said their relationship was "never formal."

“A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship,” Alagbada said in the interview and added that he and Ross were not dating at the time.

“When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman.”

We'll have to wait and see if Alagbada releases another statement now that the special is out.

As for Ross, she spoke with Narcity in January when she told us that she's been focusing on her pilates career.

She did says she's "single and ready to mingle" when asked about her dating life.

Love Is Blind: After the Altaris now available on Netflix.