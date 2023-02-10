Minor league pitcher Sonny Vargas gets 2nd drug suspension

NEW YORK -- Free agent pitcher Sonny Vargas was suspended for 110 games on Friday following a positive test for Boldenone, his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball's minor league drug program.

Then in the San Francisco Giants organization, Vargas was suspended for 60 games last March 4 for a positive test for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

Boldenone was developed for veterinary use but has been used by athletes as a performance-enhancer.

Vargas, a 22-year-old left-hander, has not pitched in a game since 2021 in the Arizona Rookie League. He was released by the Giants on Sept. 19.

He became the second player disciplined under the minor league program this year after Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez, who was suspended for 120 games on Jan. 20.

There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.