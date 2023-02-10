Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
ESPN

Phillies, Jose Alvarado reach $3.45M deal, avoid arbitration

9 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado avoided arbitration Friday, agreeing to a one-year deal for $3.45 million.

He had filed for $3.7 million and the Phillies' $3.2 million.

Alvarado went 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves in 59 relief appearances. He had a 5.56 ERA in 12 postseason appearances for the National League champs, getting the win in the Game 5 pennant clincher against San Diego.

He failed to hold a one-run lead in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, relieving Zack Wheeler with two on and giving up a three-run homer to Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez .

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jason Adam became the team's fourth player to go to a salary arbitration hearing this year, asking a panel for $1,775,000 on Friday while the Rays argued for $1.55 million.

A decision is expected Saturday.

Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63⅓ innings. He earned $1.15 million.

Tampa Bay also is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000) and outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. $1.9 million).

Teams have won three of five decisions against players so far. Eleven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.

