Man arrested in Rusk County after 14 grams of suspected fentanyl laced meth was seized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – On Feb. 7, a man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to officials finding suspected fentanyl laced meth in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Rusk County officials.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop investigation they were able to find suspected meth “concealed within a hidden cavity/compartment of the suspect’s vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jerry Moore, and he was arrested on the scene.

As deputies continued their investigation, they conducted an additional field test on the suspected meth and allegedly found traces of fentanyl within the suspected meth and submitted it to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis.

Moore was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 4 grams or more, but less than 200 grams, a first degree felony.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be vigilant and seek criminal prosecution for persons involved in the possession and distribution of controlled substances. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting the families of Rusk County, who we proudly serve.” Johnwayne Valdez, Rusk County Sheriff



