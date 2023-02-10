Hempfield Supervisor George Reese to run for reelection

Hempfield Supervisor George Reese

Hempfield Supervisor George Reese will seek a second term on the township’s board of supervisors.

Reese announced on Friday he will vie for the Republican nomination on the ballot in the May primary.

In a news release, Reese said he is seeking a second six-year term to use his business skills and township knowledge to protect and help Hempfield residents.

“I remain committed to ensuring our township provides top quality services at a price taxpayers can afford so it remains a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said in the release.

Reese has spent five of his six years on the board as its chairman.

In the release, Reese highlighted his efforts during his first term, including controlling costs, encouraging recreational opportunities and expanding partnership with EMS.

“My dedication to our township has only grown over the past six years and with the support of local residents, we will continue to make Hempfield even stronger,” he said in the release.

The supervisor, who lives in Hempfield with his wife, owns and operates construction company George Reese Construction. He is also the retired fire chief of the Carbon Fire Department.

The primary election is May 16.

Reese’s current term is one of two on the five-person board that will expire in December 2023. Supervisor John Silvis’s term will also expire.