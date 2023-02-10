Open in App
Hempfield Township, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Hempfield Supervisor George Reese to run for reelection

By Maddie Aiken,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKNIR_0kjVHsOw00
Hempfield Supervisor George Reese

Hempfield Supervisor George Reese will seek a second term on the township’s board of supervisors.

Reese announced on Friday he will vie for the Republican nomination on the ballot in the May primary.

In a news release, Reese said he is seeking a second six-year term to use his business skills and township knowledge to protect and help Hempfield residents.

“I remain committed to ensuring our township provides top quality services at a price taxpayers can afford so it remains a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said in the release.

Reese has spent five of his six years on the board as its chairman.

In the release, Reese highlighted his efforts during his first term, including controlling costs, encouraging recreational opportunities and expanding partnership with EMS.

“My dedication to our township has only grown over the past six years and with the support of local residents, we will continue to make Hempfield even stronger,” he said in the release.

The supervisor, who lives in Hempfield with his wife, owns and operates construction company George Reese Construction. He is also the retired fire chief of the Carbon Fire Department.

The primary election is May 16.

Reese’s current term is one of two on the five-person board that will expire in December 2023. Supervisor John Silvis’s term will also expire.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hempfield Township, PA
Hempfield community hosts raffle fundraiser for Westmoreland Food Bank
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
Hempfield's middle school consolidation vote is this Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Hempfield Township, PA6 hours ago
Out & About: Heal Animal Rescue hosts sold-out cash bash
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
Most Popular
Greensburg native, Pa. attorney general's career in public service 'incredibly gratifying'
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Here are some online resources for information on Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 and Center Highway in North Huntingdon and Unity
North Huntingdon, PA2 days ago
13 WPIAL, City League players chosen for 2023 Big 33 Football Classic
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
Traffic crossover to occur along southbound Interstate 79 through November
Franklin Park, PA2 days ago
Elijah Hill, South Fayette score hard-earned Class 5A win over Shaler
South Fayette Township, PA2 days ago
South Park football coach Marty Rieck resigns after 8 seasons
South Park Township, PA3 hours ago
Comedic fashion show spreads word about free professional clothes for WCCC students
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
Chartiers Valley hockey battles to the end after sluggish start to season
Bridgeville, PA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy