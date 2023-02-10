Operation Tornado visits McLaurin Elementary School

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Operation Tornado has returned for the first time in-person since the pandemic.
On Friday, Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ken South and Meteorologist Brianna Medina visited McLaurin Elementary School in Rankin County in order to educate students about severe weather safety. GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Eighty-five students, who were in the third grade, attended the event. The team talked about how tornadoes form and what you should do if a warning was issued.
Storm Team 12 will visit other schools around the state to educate students about severe weather safety. Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily Weather Forecast Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0