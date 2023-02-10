Kauai County’s new partnership to end period poverty

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The County of Kauai has recently partnered with Ma’i Movement Hawaii as part of a pilot program to offer free period products at Kapaa BJB comfort station.

The goal is to help period poverty in Hawaii by offering free pads and tampons to individuals who need them.

Ma’i Movement is an organization aiming to provide and distribute free menstrual products to menstruators in need and advocate for systemic change in the government, schools and community to end period poverty in Hawaii.

The organization believes all individuals of menstruation age have the right to access menstrual products and education without financial burden, shame or stigma.

Brandy-Lee and Nikki-Ann Yee are the founders of Ma’i Movement. They first heard about different organizations around the world helping to stop period poverty back in 2018.

Once the pandemic hit, they saw the impact of period poverty firsthand in the state of Hawaii. Lee and Yee noticed drives for food, diapers, toys and toiletries but very little products for people of menstruating age.

They believe many people suffer in silence and that’s what they are trying to end. The Ma’i Movement is powered by the community and would not be where they are without volunteers from around the state.

According to their organization, one in three parents across the nation is worried about their ability to afford period products.

Studies have shown when girls, women, transgender and nonbinary individuals do not have access to period products their education, work and livelihood are negatively impacted.

Since the start of their organization, they have distributed more than 11 thousand care kits and have more than 120 community partners.

Ma’i Movement accepts donations which can be made through their website. They also are looking for volunteers for their various different events held throughout the year.

