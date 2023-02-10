Woman accused of grabbing store employee below the belt, charged with robbery

Editorial note: Some details in this story may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested after she was accused of “squeezing” a Lubbock Walmart employee’s testicles in a robbery on Thursday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called to the Walmart near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue at 4:40 p.m.

A police report said an asset protection employee watched Brezajaine Jackson, 20, hide items in a diaper bag. Jackson tried to leave the store, the report stated, but was stopped near the exit. The employee told police that Jackson tried using a shopping cart as a barrier while her godchild was sitting in it, and then walked back into the store without the child, according to the report.

An employee picked up the child and followed after Jackson, the report stated. After they took her into an asset protection office, an employee told police that Jackson “grabbed and squeezed [the victim’s] testicles to try and get him away from her,” according to the report.

The employee refused medical treatment, the police report stated.

Jackson was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with robbery and abandoning a child without intent to return. As of Friday, Jackson was held on bonds totaling $17,500, according to jail records.

