Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
See more from this location?
News Channel 3-12

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building

By John Palminteri,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZMHP_0kjVFKBg00


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new site for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Sharehouse is gaining more financial support as components to the project are coming together.

The site at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta was formerly a computer refurbishing company. It is now in the process of a conversion.

It will have additional storage for food products and ten times the refrigeration capacity as the current and outdated Foodbank location.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D) California, has delivered $1.5-million in federal funds to the Foodbank for the work ahead to install all that is needed to have the Sharehouse ready by October.

The federal funds were part of the  Foodbank's goal of $20-million  to purchase and renovate the Sharehouse.

The much larger site will have 80,000 pounds of food and it will be capable of serving the area on a daily basis and during a disaster when roads for food delivery could be cut off.

Congressman Carbajal and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Erik Talkin toured the Sharehouse to see how the money will be spent and who will benefit.

The site also includes the educational Nutrition Promotion Center and administrative offices.

The Sharehouse is 57,000 square feet. It will be able to hold an additional 30,000 pounds a week in food that is available now but turned away from regional distribution sources.

Carbajal said during a visit, "without the type of storage that this facility provides, not  only just  food insecure families but other families, in that instance that they don't have access to food,  will have access to food."

Talkin said, "there's a gap there.  We are never able to provide the full need  but 80 thousand pounds will enable to  provide food for at least three or four new pantries on top of what we are doing now. "


Talkin said the new refrigeration is going to be substantial compared to the small facility they have now. "Our new place here will be ten times the size of that. It is going to make a huge difference. There we had to bring produce out into the hot sun and stage it  and move things around here will be able to bring it in to a temperature controlled environment and that is going to mean. more fresh food for everyone in Santa Barbara County."

The loading dock at the new facility is larger than the current facility which can only handle one 18-wheeler. The new site has room for three of them side by side.

The Sharehouse site will also have an educational room to build food literacy, demonstrate cooking with a portable cooking mini kitchen that can have eight people around it, and possibly take it to outreach locations for demonstrations.

Talkin said, "we will be able to teach food literacy and how to cook to so many more kids around the county."

The goal is to  stay healthy with food and to learn better ways to use food from the food bank distribution sites,  not just receive an allocation in a box and leave.

Talkin said,  "we have a new slogan. It is sharing food, sharing education and sharing hope and those things together are really going to build a strong base."

.

For more from John, follow him on Twitter below:

The post The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State
Local showroom business leaves State Street for new location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Local flower growers show off latest Valentine’s Day floral trends
Santa Barbara, CA6 days ago
Most Popular
Some Santa Barbara parks will get new turf with federal funds
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Congressman Salud Carbajal secures $1 million dollars for the Marian Regional Medical Center’s OB/GYN Residency Program
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Storm impacted Santa Barbara Yacht Club closer to reopening
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
With forest trails closed, reopened Santa Barbara city trails offer picturesque options
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Business Resources Fair helps small businesses and start ups with funding and advice
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Downtown Organization honors handed out at the annual breakfast meeting
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Goleta Beach welcomes back visitors with its partial reopening; more work still ahead
Goleta, CA6 days ago
La Boheme kicks off Mardi Gras with a fundraiser
Santa Barbara, CA11 hours ago
Iconic Santa Barbara Zoo Masai Giraffe Michael has died at the age of 16
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor announces his retirement after 35 years of service
Montecito, CA6 days ago
Santa Maria celebrates Black History Month by highlighting local restaurant Roscoe’s Kitchen
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Former SB Poet Laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle receives national recognition for children’s book “Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem”
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Jason Mraz to perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl this July
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Santa Maria High School Administration lifts lockdown after nearby police-involved incident
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Kindergarten registration begins at Santa Maria Bonita School District
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Santa Barbara International Film Festival: More than 400 volunteers help celebrate world cinema
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
Dredging and debris clean up underway near Channel Islands Harbor
Port Hueneme, CA7 days ago
Dave’s Drip House opens new ice cream spot during the coldest time of the year
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara International Film Fest attracting visitors from around the world
Santa Barbara, CA6 days ago
First responders respond to film festival
Santa Barbara, CA7 days ago
Watch News Channel 3-12 Morning Team exclusive on the SBIFF Karen Carpenter documentary
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson receive Cinema Vanguard Award at SBIFF
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy