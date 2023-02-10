Lone Pine Devil Reptile Bird Said to Hide in the Mountains of California

We think of the “Wild West” as something old, as if it’s been somehow tamed and maybe parts of it have been but there are still wilds out there to be found and some believe it is hiding fantastic beasts of legend. The mountains of California are said to be home to the Lone Pine Devil, a giant creature that said to be a cross between a bird and a reptile. Reports say it is a multi-winged carnivore with razor sharp claws that attacks and eats the face and torso of its prey.

Before the westward expansion of colonialism, Native Americans also had legends of dinosaur-like creatures such as the feathered serpent and the thunderbird which were said to roam the lands and the skies. As settlers pushed west more tales of fantastic beasts and strange happenings made their way back east, such as tall skinny creatures that hide behind trees and valleys where prospectors kept turning up headless .

More recently, a United States Air Force survival school topography map surfaced from Washington state that lists bigfoot as a dangerous animal that could be encountered if forced to survive in uninhabited areas. Evidence such as this suggests that the pacific northwest may still be a prime location for cryptozoologists to search for previously unidentified wildlife.

Some believe the ancient Native American legends were born of early fossil discoveries and that the tribes knew the creatures existed once but did not anymore, or that the legends were just as fanciful as fantasy authors of the modern era who make up impossible things for the pure unadulterated pleasure of entertainment.

