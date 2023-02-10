Travis Scott To Headline 40 Love Pop-Up During Super Bowl Weekend

Super Bowl LVII weekend is finally here, and there’s a lot to be excited about leading into the big game. Travis Scott will have a headlining performance at a pop-up event taking place at 40 Love’s Scottsdale, AZ location.

40 Love Group and Avery Johnson Jr. have partnered up with celebrity investors to host Big Game Weekend. Those investors include Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker , Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins, new Milwaukee Bucks addition Jae Crowder, pop star Niall Horan, and more. La Flame will be joined by Zack Bia and Chase B for the Saturday (Feb. 11) event beginning at 9 p.m., but that’s not all the 40 Love Group has in store for the weekend.

21 Savage will kick the festivities off with his own set on Friday (Feb. 10). Sponsors for the weekend include Undefeated, Jeeter, Don Londres, Coca-Cola/Sprite, Draft Kings, Ciroc, and Flerish Hydration. The Wally Kelly Foundation, a nonprofit organization, will also be a sponsor.

Travis Scott 40 Love Pop Up flyer

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday (Feb. 12) with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs going head to head. This Super Bowl marks the first time that two Black quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes , will be starting in the big game. Rihanna will be the halftime performer, and commercials featuring Cardi B , Offset, Diddy , Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott , and many more will run throughout the broadcast.

With 21 Savage and Travis Scott taking the stage, this is a can’t-miss weekend in Scottsdale, Ariz.