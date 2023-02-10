2 dead, 1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect denied bond

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing two people and injuring one was denied bond Saturday morning following a shooting in Fountain Inn.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Friday at a home on Ivy Woods Court around 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a neighbor called 911 to say that there was a woman injured in front of the house.

“Some neighbors called and advised us that there was a female out in front of a house that appeared to have been injured. Then, it came in that she had possibly been shot,” said Sheriff Lewis.

Deputies then found two people dead inside the home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as 45-year-old Andrew Paul Smith and 72-year-old Richard Ernest Smith.

Both men were residents of the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said she was stable at the hospital.

Lewis said a suspect was taken into custody in Spartanburg County. The suspect was taken into custody in the area of Wilder Drive and Reidville Road near Spartanburg.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 45-year-old Patrick Aloyisius Piotte.

Piotte was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

“This was a very isolated incident, some personal issues apparently sparked it. More of that will come out as we interview the suspect,” said Sheriff Lewis. “There’s no danger to anybody and we certainly pray for the family.”

He also said that deputies believe there were more people in the home at the time.

7NEWS spoke with neighbors who were shocked by the violence.

“It makes you think about life itself, this is a nice neighborhood, a gated neighborhood, and something like this happened,” said Timothy Maybin. “Wherever you live at, stuff can happen like this. It don’t matter where you live at.”

Sheriff Lewis said they wouldn’t have been able to get answers so quickly without neighbors helping them.

“This is a tragedy in every way, in a great neighborhood. All these neighbors helped out, assisted us when we arrived, giving us descriptions, vehicle descriptions. Telling us what they saw, what they heard,” he said.

(Above video: Sheriff Hobart Lewis speaks after shooting in Greenville Co.)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.