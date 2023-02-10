The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Fanatics

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.

Top products in this article:

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150

Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Don't get stuck with counterfeit gear: Fanatics is one of the best places to find officially licensed Philadelphia Eagles jerseys, merch and more for sale.

Philadelphia Eagles Nike NFC Champions locker room T-shirt

Show off some Philadelphia team pride with this NFC Championship T-shirt. Made with 100% cotton.

Philadelphia Eagles Nike NFC Champions locker room T-shirt, $40

Fenty for Mitchell and Ness LVII jersey pullover hoodie

This jersey-inspired hoodie by Fenty is the perfect game day couture for LVII. Officially licensed with screen print graphics; made of 80% cotton, 20% polyester.

Fenty for Mitchell and Ness LVII jersey pullover hoodie, $139

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles LVII matchup official program

The official LVII game program makes a great keepsake for collectors.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles LVII matchup official program, $20

Philadelphia Eagles heathered stripe 3-piece bed set

You'll have sweet dreams of future Eagles championships in this officially licensed bedding set. Includes a comforter and pair of matching pillow shams.

Philadelphia Eagles heathered stripe 3-piece bed set (full/queen), $95

Philadelphia Eagles 21" reclaimed oak bar shelf

This wall-mountable shelf is made with an authentic reclaimed oak whiskey barrel head.

Philadelphia Eagles 21" reclaimed oak bar shelf, $299

Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey

This officially licensed Jason Kelce #62 jersey is 100% recycled polyester with screen printing.

Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149

Best Jalen Hurts jerseys for 2023

One of the best ways to rep your Philly pride is with an Eagles jersey. Here are the top selling Jalen Hurts jerseys -- some with exclusive LVII patch logos.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey

Show your team spirit on big game Sunday with this Jalen Hurts Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike player name and number T-shirt

If you'd rather rock a T-shirt on game day, try this cotton crew neck from Nike.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Player Name and Number T-Shirt, $40

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Majestic Threads player name and number raglan 3/4-sleeve T-shirt

This long sleeve Jalen Hurts shirt is perfect for cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles in the February cold.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Majestic Threads Player Name and Number Raglan 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt, $50

Where to buy a Patrick Mahomes Chiefs jersey

Looking to show some team spirit for the Chiefs? We've got you covered there too. Check out our picks for the best Patrick Mahomes merch .

Where to watch LVII in 2023

This year's final game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, will air on Fox. Regardless of which football team you're rooting for, if you're a cord cutter or prefer to stream your favorite sports, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch football on Fox:

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna: $29

Even in the age of streaming, there's always the old rabbit ears way to watch local TV -- including Fox. If you want to tune in on big game Sunday without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. A Sling TV subscription gives you access to 50+ channels, including Fox in select markets. Interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, plus 50 hours of free DVR storage. Plus, there's no contract, so you can watch the big game for just $20.

Sling TV, $40 and up per month

DirecTV Stream



DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks sports fans need, including Fox. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," also offers CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month.

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first 12 months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month for the first 5 months

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every game of the season. Packages include Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and more.

In addition to football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

