State Police Colonel Christopher Mason to retire after three years on the job

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason is set to retire after three years of heading the state police force.

Mason’s nearly 40-year career in law enforcement will end on Friday, February 17, according to a statement from Governor Maura Healey.

“I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration, Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll, and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for placing their trust in me and providing the support and resources needed to promote public safety, implement meaningful reforms, and adopt transformative innovations that strengthen our ability to protect the Commonwealth and provide the highest level of professional policing to all Massachusetts residents and visitors,” said Mason in a statement. “I also want to thank the members of the Massachusetts State Police for your professionalism, dedication, and exceptional delivery of police services across the Commonwealth. It has been my true privilege to work alongside you.”

MSP was awarded full accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Council under Mason’s watch, according to Healey. The Governor also says MSP instituted several initiatives during Mason’s tenure, including modernizing training and implementing new policies, advanced recruitment efforts, and investing in capital upgrades in the state’s Airwing and Marine Units.

“Colonel-Superintendent Mason’s dedication to duty and selfless public service has earned the respect and trust of his department and the community around him,” said Healey. “His decades-long career in law enforcement exemplified core values of integrity, fairness, and dignity, and we are fortunate to have benefitted from his steady leadership in Massachusetts. I am grateful for his service to the state and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

Healey’s office says they will soon announce the next steps to determine MSP’s new leadership.

