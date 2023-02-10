211 crisis hotline helping those in need across Northeast Florida

The lingering effects of the pandemic, high inflation and an uptick in violence worldwide -- those are some reasons leaders of The 211-crisis hotline say they want more people across Northeast Florida to know about their services.

“Duval, Clay, Nassau, Baker, St. Johns, Putnam, Hamilton and Suwannee counties. If you or a family member or friend needs help and doesn’t know where to turn 211 should be your first call for help,” says Winkler, the head of basic needs for 211 United Way of Northeast Florida.

The hotline is available for those in crisis at all times. Winkler says that on average call takers in Jax take in a total of 400 emergency calls a day in which someone finds themself in a crisis.

“A lot of times when people call us, they just want to be heard and so one of the main techniques that are callers use is just reflection,” says Winkler.

Reflection, it’s where a 211-call taker acknowledges that someone needs help and a listening ear -- no matter what time of the day.

“If we can say okay, once we deescalate the situation and they take that gun away from their mouth because that happens now, we are saying let’s come up with a plan,” says Winkler.

211′s hotline serves as a directory for any type of crisis. 211 would also like to shine a light on their 988 number. It’s a hotline specifically for a suicide crisis.

“When an individual calls 988 they are in mental health crisis, or a family member is and we have a team of trained specialist who are dedicated to serving individuals,” says Winkler.

Jeff Winkler explained one big reason 988 was created was to help reduce the number of people who were being taken into custody just because they are suicidal.

“The Baker Act, instead of just relying on law enforcement to go out and intervene, now we have mental health providers that have mobile response teams.”

Jeff tells me that if there is ever a situation where a call taker feels they cannot deescalate a situation - They do have a direct connection to JSO and 911 that will back channel that entire conversation.

Of the more than 130,000 emergency calls 211 got in 2022 only 3% of them required law enforcement. Then a crisis unit will be dispatched to that location.

211 also helps those transitioning from military life to civilian life.

“Mission united, dedicated to serving veterans and their veteran families,” says Winkler.

