Seattle police find guns, drugs, cash after encampment fire in International District

Seattle police found guns, drugs, cash, and other evidence of criminal activity after a fire broke out in the International District, according to a report by the Seattle Police Department on Friday .

Seattle police arrived just after 1 p.m., near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street, to assist the Seattle Fire Department as they extinguished an encampment fire in the Chinatown International District, Seattle police said.

After the fire was controlled, police searched for injured people but didn’t find anyone.

Officers were contacted by the SFD after they found burnt cash and two safes in the fire remains.

Police also found four realistic-looking BB guns, two revolvers, narcotics, surveillance equipment, around $7,000 in cash, and other evidence.

The fire appeared to be caused by a methamphetamine lab, the police report said.

Police discovered information about potential suspects but did not find them yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.











