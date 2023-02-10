Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police find guns, drugs, cash after encampment fire in International District

By Julia Dallas,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjEOR_0kjVAR0u00

Seattle police found guns, drugs, cash, and other evidence of criminal activity after a fire broke out in the International District, according to a report by the Seattle Police Department on Friday .

Seattle police arrived just after 1 p.m., near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street, to assist the Seattle Fire Department as they extinguished an encampment fire in the Chinatown International District, Seattle police said.

After the fire was controlled, police searched for injured people but didn’t find anyone.

Officers were contacted by the SFD after they found burnt cash and two safes in the fire remains.

Police also found four realistic-looking BB guns, two revolvers, narcotics, surveillance equipment, around $7,000 in cash, and other evidence.

The fire appeared to be caused by a methamphetamine lab, the police report said.

Police discovered information about potential suspects but did not find them yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.




Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA
Seattle police investigating reported carjacking, kidnapping in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
Tacoma PD seek 5 suspects for retail theft
Tacoma, WA19 hours ago
Police searching for 3 men accused of robbing West Seattle business at gunpoint
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Most Popular
Two Gunshot Wound Victims after Shooting in Seattle, Washington
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Two Injured in Road Rage Shooting on I-5, Suspect at Large
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Tacoma police seek public’s help in identifying organized retail thieves
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Bicyclist seriously injured in Tacoma hit-and-run
Tacoma, WA17 hours ago
Convicted bank robber arrested for string of thefts in King County
Snoqualmie, WA1 day ago
Washington property owner says squatters returned after SWAT raid: 'I'm going to give up'
Lynnwood, WA1 day ago
Employee at Pioneer Square business stabs customers after verbal dispute
Seattle, WA2 days ago
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in parking lot of Federal Way bar
Federal Way, WA1 day ago
Police search for armed carjacking suspects who put Seattle University into lockdown
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 6-14, 2023
Edmonds, WA1 day ago
Seattle man arrested after trying to break into car while intoxicated
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Suspect charged with shooting, running over Everett police officer appears in court
Everett, WA2 days ago
Animal Control Makes its Largest Seizure of Animals
Puyallup, WA1 day ago
3-year-old found dead in Wash. apartment was reportedly Tased, beaten with electrical cord
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Man who drove into crowd and shot Seattle protester won’t be charged with assault
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Drugs worth more than $2M seized during search near Renton
Renton, WA3 days ago
Police Blotter for Thursday, February 16, 2023
Olympia, WA2 days ago
Fleeing Auburn robbery suspects nearly hit train, one hides in tree
Auburn, WA2 days ago
Group of 4 robbed at gunpoint on the Riverfront Trail in Snohomish
Snohomish, WA3 days ago
Driver suspected of DUI after colliding with dump truck in Jefferson County
Port Ludlow, WA2 days ago
VIDEO: Pierce County Humane Society struggling with hundreds of rabbits seized from home
Puyallup, WA2 days ago
Kitsap and Pierce counties to conduct DUI emphasis patrols
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
246 rabbits removed from Puyallup property during animal cruelty investigation
Puyallup, WA2 days ago
More than $2.2M worth of drugs seized, 2 arrested in Renton drug bust
Renton, WA4 days ago
WSP seeks witnesses to hit-and-run collision on SR 516 near Kent
Kent, WA1 day ago
7 residents displaced following Marysville apartment fire
Marysville, WA1 day ago
Letter: Tacoma Homeless Encampment Burns
Tacoma, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy