Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail

By Logan Sparkman,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGXn5_0kjV9hc200

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former United States Postal Service worker from Huntsville accused of stealing mail from his route was sentenced to nearly two years in prison by a federal judge Friday.

Zachary Rashad Humphrey, 31, of Huntsville was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail between March and April of 2022.

According to court documents, Humphrey was employed as a mail carrier with the USPS in Huntsville when he stole mail during that two-month period in 2022. According to the DOJ, he stole checks from the mail meant to be delivered on his route and sold them on the dark web.

200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program

The DOJ reports the checks Humphrey stole totaled over $40,000. Humphrey pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022.

“Public servants who abuse their positions of trust to personally enrich themselves face serious consequences, including jail time,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. “I am grateful for the collaboration between federal law enforcement and the Huntsville Police Department to apprehend this defendant and bring him to justice.”

The United States Secret Service and the Postal Service Office of Inspector General were assisted by the Huntsville Police Department in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State
Elderly in new north Alabama subdivision have not received mail delivery in 6 months
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Alabama woman charged with stealing nearly $20K in power tools
Boaz, AL3 days ago
Tennessee National Guard members who were killed in helicopter crash taken to Alabama mortuary
Enterprise, AL2 days ago
Most Popular
Huntsville police investigating pedestrian death involving train
Huntsville, AL1 hour ago
Victims in Black Hawk crash identified as Tennessee Pilots
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy