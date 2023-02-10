WATCH: Full body camera video from controversial use of force in Morgantown released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department responded to a 12 News Freedom of Information Act request on Friday, providing the full body camera footage from an arrest that included a use of force that spurred controversy on Twitter last week.

In the aftermath of the Feb. 2 incident, the Morgantown Police Department released a part of the body camera video. It was just under a minute long and showed the use of force portion of the arrest that went locally viral on Twitter. Police said the man involved, Massinissa Belkadi, 20, of Stafford, Virginia, was a domestic violence suspect.

There is a portion of the body camera video that was redacted because of the fact that the victim is being discussed.

The footage shows the officer arrive at the scene, Fat Daddy’s Bar & Grill, at around 11:55 p.m. You can hear the dispatcher inform the officer that multiple witnesses reported seeing a man beating a woman and dragging her out of the bar, trying to get her into a vehicle.

The officer approaches a group of several young men, one of which appears upset, and is shouting “Where is she?” The officer asks him what’s wrong, and the man appears to be trying to walk away. The officer reaches a hand out to stop the man while saying “No, sit down.” The man says “You can’t touch me,” and asks “What’d I do wrong?” several times while the officer continues to tell him to sit down, before eventually yelling “Sit down!” The man says “You can’t yell at me.”

Similar exchanges continue before the officer says “Sit down, or I will arrest you now.”

The man and the officer continue to exchange words, some of which are explicit, for several minutes before the use of force that led to the controversial video. He also identifies himself as Massinissa Belkadi. A portion of the conversation is redacted because the two are discussing the victim.

Belkadi is put into the police patrol car shortly after the use of force, and once the officer is in the car, he calls for EMS to meet them at the police station, for Belkadi’s “facial bleeding.”

12 News received about 10 minutes of body camera video, but edited it down to about 7 minutes and 20 seconds because the two do not exchange words after that point.

For those who would prefer to watch the interaction without the swear words, 12 News edited a clean version:

