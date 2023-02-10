Open in App
Morgantown, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Full body camera video from controversial use of force in Morgantown released

By Alexandra Weaver,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUs0G_0kjV8wdu00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department responded to a 12 News Freedom of Information Act request on Friday, providing the full body camera footage from an arrest that included a use of force that spurred controversy on Twitter last week.

In the aftermath of the Feb. 2 incident, the Morgantown Police Department released a part of the body camera video. It was just under a minute long and showed the use of force portion of the arrest that went locally viral on Twitter. Police said the man involved, Massinissa Belkadi, 20, of Stafford, Virginia, was a domestic violence suspect.

There is a portion of the body camera video that was redacted because of the fact that the victim is being discussed.

Man arrested for downtown Morgantown stabbing

The footage shows the officer arrive at the scene, Fat Daddy’s Bar & Grill, at around 11:55 p.m. You can hear the dispatcher inform the officer that multiple witnesses reported seeing a man beating a woman and dragging her out of the bar, trying to get her into a vehicle.

The officer approaches a group of several young men, one of which appears upset, and is shouting “Where is she?” The officer asks him what’s wrong, and the man appears to be trying to walk away. The officer reaches a hand out to stop the man while saying “No, sit down.” The man says “You can’t touch me,” and asks “What’d I do wrong?” several times while the officer continues to tell him to sit down, before eventually yelling “Sit down!” The man says “You can’t yell at me.”

Similar exchanges continue before the officer says “Sit down, or I will arrest you now.”

The man and the officer continue to exchange words, some of which are explicit, for several minutes before the use of force that led to the controversial video. He also identifies himself as Massinissa Belkadi. A portion of the conversation is redacted because the two are discussing the victim.

West Virginia ACLU alleges state has ‘secret prison rules’

Belkadi is put into the police patrol car shortly after the use of force, and once the officer is in the car, he calls for EMS to meet them at the police station, for Belkadi’s “facial bleeding.”

12 News received about 10 minutes of body camera video, but edited it down to about 7 minutes and 20 seconds because the two do not exchange words after that point.

For those who would prefer to watch the interaction without the swear words, 12 News edited a clean version:

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State
Plane crashes in West Virginia
Buckhannon, WV1 day ago
1 dead, 1 transported following accident in Grafton
Grafton, WV2 days ago
Medical Examiner called to Harrison County vehicle crash
Salem, WV3 days ago
Most Popular
Suspect in custody after state police chase in Fayette County
Connellsville, PA6 hours ago
Harrison County man faces multiple charges after Fairmont neighborhood complaint
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
City of Bridgeport warns of increased traffic Monday
Bridgeport, WV15 hours ago
Sister of cold case murder victim reacts to suspect’s arrest
Terra Alta, WV3 days ago
Man charged with driving drunk after urinating in street, police say
Nutter Fort, WV3 days ago
Brentwood police officer accused of lying about breaking foot on job
Brentwood, PA3 days ago
Marion County man charged with stealing ‘several rifles’ from home
Fairmont, WV3 days ago
Ohio police officer accidently discharges gun at jail resulting in minor injuries
Mingo Junction, OH5 days ago
Weston welcomes new Chief of Police
Weston, WV2 days ago
No Suspect After Four Students Shot At High School In Pittsburgh, Authorities Say (UPDATE)
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
4 students shot in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Brentwood officer charged with fraud, claiming he broke foot on the job
Brentwood, PA3 days ago
Two face drug, neglect charges in Elkins
Elkins, WV4 days ago
Police look to question housemate of woman, child fatally shot in Swissvale
Swissvale, PA4 days ago
Star City Sheetz officially reopened
Star City, WV3 days ago
Cause of house fire ruled undetermined but not suspicious
Jacobsburg, OH3 days ago
2000-pound church bell stolen in Squirrel Hill
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Randolph County woman seeks answers after being shot on her porch
Mill Creek, WV5 days ago
Deputies: Man charged after 3 juveniles disclose he ‘beat them’ in Lewis County
Weston, WV5 days ago
4 juveniles arrested after weekend incident at Monroeville Mall
Monroeville, PA6 days ago
Pa. man drove drunk to police station because he ‘wanted to fight them’: report
Bethel Park, PA6 days ago
The Jones Diamond, the largest alluvial diamond in North America, was found in West Virginia
Clarksburg, WV17 hours ago
Clarksburg Water Board assures customers that water is safe
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Wheeling man gets 16 years for cocaine trafficking
Wheeling, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy