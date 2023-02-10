Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Federal class action lawsuit alleges Foxconn not fully paying Wisconsin employees

By Corrinne Hess, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

7 days ago
Foxconn employees working at the company's Mount Pleasant facility filed a federal class action lawsuit alleging the company regularly shaved time off from their weekly...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Rockland, federal authorities seize $1.5M worth of cocaine in raids. What to know
Clarkstown, NY2 days ago
Coroner IDs 20-year-old woman killed in Fairfield Township shooting
Fairfield Township, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy