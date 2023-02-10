Happening this weekend: Jazz fest to honor renowned DeLand saxophonist

A jazz fest honoring DeLand native and renowned saxophonist Noble Watts is coming to downtown DeLand this weekend.

The 14th annual “Thin Man” Watts Jazz Fest will have live acts playing in multiple locations downtown.

The main festival of six musical acts takes place from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.

But there are also free live music events on Friday and Sunday. Check the full schedule here.

Due to the weather forecast, the locations of the performances have changed. See the latest details below:

