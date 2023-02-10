Open in App
North Charleston, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston officer makes final roster of Orlando XFL team

By Sophie Brams,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FG17s_0kjV33nb00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has made the final roster of an XFL team in Orlando.

According to NCPD, Trevon Sanders will play as a defensive lineman for the Orlando Guardians next season, wearing #99.

“Congrats Trevon, we miss you and wish you much success,” the department said in a Feb. 10 Facebook post. “Your police uniform is here for you after the season!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWmln_0kjV33nb00
Credit: North Charleston Police Department
Credit: North Charleston Police Department

The XFL, or Extreme Football League, is described as a professional American football league with eight teams located across the United States.

Ptl. Sanders was sworn into the North Charleston Police Department in March 2021. The department said in a Facebook post that he grew up playing football at Danny Jones with his sights set on playing in the NFL.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
1 arrested after man, 18, found dead in St. Stephen
Saint Stephen, SC2 days ago
Let Dorchester County deputies plan a romantic evening for your ex
Charleston, SC5 days ago
Business is blooming at 90-year-old Lowcountry flower shop
Charleston, SC5 days ago
Counterfeit sports merchandise seized from store at Anderson Mall
Anderson, SC5 days ago
Attendees, exhibitors excited as SEWE 2023 officially kicks off
Charleston, SC2 days ago
North Charleston man arrested after alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ incident
North Charleston, SC5 days ago
NCPD: 1 injured in shooting at Tanger Outlets
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
19-year-old arrested in connection with Reynolds Ave shooting
North Charleston, SC5 days ago
Apartment complex proposed for Ashley Landing Plaza
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Man struck by vehicle outside North Charleston restaurant
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Police search for murder suspect involved in Walterboro Waffle House shooting
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
1 injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights to Portland, ME from Charleston
Portland, ME5 days ago
DCSO: Summerville man arrested for stealing cars, tractor
Summerville, SC2 days ago
Man accused of stealing moped, pulling gun on owner in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC5 days ago
One injured in shooting at Dollar General in Colleton County
Jacksonboro, SC5 days ago
2 rescued after boat runs aground on Folly River
Folly Beach, SC4 days ago
Southeastern Wildlife Expo 2023: Everything you need to know
Charleston, SC5 days ago
Charleston convenience store owner charged with tax evasion
Charleston, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy