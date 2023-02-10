North Charleston officer makes final roster of Orlando XFL team

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has made the final roster of an XFL team in Orlando.

According to NCPD, Trevon Sanders will play as a defensive lineman for the Orlando Guardians next season, wearing #99.

“Congrats Trevon, we miss you and wish you much success,” the department said in a Feb. 10 Facebook post. “Your police uniform is here for you after the season!”

The XFL, or Extreme Football League, is described as a professional American football league with eight teams located across the United States.

Ptl. Sanders was sworn into the North Charleston Police Department in March 2021. The department said in a Facebook post that he grew up playing football at Danny Jones with his sights set on playing in the NFL.

