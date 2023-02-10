"We've got one goal!" Eagles drop Super Bowl hype video narrated by Bradley Cooper

The Eagles took the NFL by storm this year, delivering of the most exciting seasons of football in Philadelphia history.

All of that success brought the Birds to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl 57.

On Friday, the team dropped one more hype video, narrated by our own Bradley Cooper!

If you weren't already flying high (and how could you not be?) then check out their video here:

SUPER BOWL FAQ:

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57 BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix. It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN SUPER BOWL 57?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

WHAT'S THE SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.