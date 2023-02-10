Open in App
Medford, NJ
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Don't bring diapers — this South Jersey 'baby shower' is for kits, cubs, fawns and nestlings

By John Mc Devitt,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMwUG_0kjUtV9Y00

MEDFORD, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — A wildlife refuge in South Jersey is throwing a baby shower for 4,000 orphans.

That’s about how many abandoned or injured animal offspring Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge is anticipating will need their help in the year ahead. So, in preparation, the nonprofit is asking the public to drop off items.

“Paper towels, dish detergent, laundry soap, bleach — anything that would help stockpile our needs for that upcoming baby boom,” said Heather Evans, assistant director of wildlife rehabilitation and volunteer coordinator.

Other items on their wish list:
• 39-gallon garbage bags
• Paper towels
• Ziploc bags (most used are gallon- and quart-size)
• Tissues
• Puppy pads
• Cotton balls
• Amazon gift cards
• Clorox wipes
• Dawn dish soap
• High-efficiency “HE” laundry detergent
• Bleach
• Scrub Daddy sponges
• Orange baby food
• Green baby food
• Peanut butter
• Kaytee mouse and rat food
• Aspen bedding
• Quickie Sponge Mop refill 3” x 9” (Type S)
• Disposable waterproof shoe covers
• Disposable waterproof isolation gowns

“Our job with each and every one of those animals is to do our best to rehab and get those babies back out into the wild where they belong,” Evans said.

The refuge is expecting to be pretty busy in a week or two, as squirrel kits start coming in, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbfIB_0kjUtV9Y00
Now is the season for young squirrels, or kits, to be brought in to the refuge. Photo credit Danielle Gareau, Cedar Run Volunteer

“We are absolutely seeing babies earlier than normal. We would typically get our first set of baby squirrels in mid-March. We started getting them in mid- to late February. We haven’t seen them just yet this year, but we definitely know they are coming,” Evans said.

The wildlife baby shower takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 to 3 p.m., at Medford United Methodist Church (2 Hartford Road in Medford, New Jersey). Admission is free for everyone with a gift from their wish list, or a $5 minimum cash donation, accepted at the door.

There will be light refreshments, crafts for kids and appearances from animal ambassadors. More information is at the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xrnS_0kjUtV9Y00
Lori Swanson, director of wildlife rehabilitation, holds a raccoon kit. Photo credit Danielle Gareau, Cedar Run Volunteer

Animal ambassadors

Cedar Run’s 60 animal ambassadors permanently live at the refuge because they cannot be released into the wild for one reason or another, said Tracey Bloodworth, director of development and communications.

“We have all different types of animals — from snakes to turtles to owls, and we have a bald eagle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdZ54_0kjUtV9Y00
Crowgan the fish crow suffered a wing injury and bonded with humans as she was healing, so can't be released back into the wild. Photo credit Holli Stephens/KYW Newsradio

That bald eagle — her name is Hallie. She was hatched in 2004 and delivered to Cedar Run in 2005. Because of a wing injury, she is not able to fly, and she can’t protect herself, said Bloodworth.

She got hurt “when she was a nestling, and a group of crows — or what they call a murder of crows — came and kind of bullied her out of her nest. And she was found on the ground with wing injuries that later were irreparable,” Bloodworth said.

Hallie uses a ramp to access her favorite perch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfgei_0kjUtV9Y00
Hallie the bald eagle has a broken wing and cannot fly. Photo credit Holli Stephens/KYW Newsradio

Bloodworth said all of the 60 wildlife ambassadors are native to New Jersey, except for a 6-foot ball python named Mozart. She was found under a piano in the ’90s and surrendered to the refuge.

“She sleeps under the turtle shell that is in her enclosure. She is the only non-native resident here, but she is a great educator especially for her species, between seeing what is native and what is not,” Bloodworth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L08AX_0kjUtV9Y00
Mozart, a ball python, is the only animal ambassador at the refuge who is not native to New Jersey. Photo credit Holli Stephens/KYW Newsradio

Keeping wildlife wild

Cedar Run’s Evans says it is very important not to keep wild animals as pets. In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, it is illegal.

“Keeping our animals wild is really important, because not only is it dangerous for them, it can also be dangerous for us,” Evans said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqPTG_0kjUtV9Y00
Heather Evans is assistant director of wildlife rehabilitation and volunteer coordinator at the refuge. Photo credit Holli Stephens/KYW Newsradio

“Once we make them our friends and they get used to us, they don’t see us as a harm, which means they don’t see our dogs, our cats, or even our pet parrots as harmful. That may be a detriment to them, because they love us, but they can walk up to your neighbor, that neighbor might not love them so much, that neighbor's dog may not love them so much, and it does them a huge disservice.”

They could be injured or killed.

One example is Sassafras, a white-tailed deer brought to the refuge in 2003.

“She was actually found on the side of the road with a leash and collar on, because somebody had raised her as a pet,” Bloodworth said. “She was unable to be released because at that point she had become imprinted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkIHp_0kjUtV9Y00
Sassafras is a white-tailed deer brought to the refuge in 2003. Photo credit Holi Stephens/KYW Newsradio

A lot of the ambassadors have been raised by good Samaritans, said Bloodworth. “The intention is really great, but they don’t know what to do when they find injured and orphaned animals.”

Both she and Evans say anyone who encounters an injured or newborn animal in the wild should call a licensed wildlife professional.

“Best case scenario is that they leave the animal where it is at, get on their cell phone and give us a call. We can always walk them through the next best steps,” Evans said.

“If it is best to intervene, we can give them that information on how to safely pick up that animal and how to transport it. And if that is not the best course of action, we ask them to stay, wait and watch.

“We always want to do what is in the best interest of the animal. And sometimes, as humans, it is hard to leave a baby where it is at, but sometimes that is what is best.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNhUt_0kjUtV9Y00
Fox kit Photo credit Danielle Gareau, Cedar Run Volunteer
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State
Philly parent in landmark Pa. school funding case hopes politicians focus on what kids need
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Penn Medicine resident doctors, fellows move to unionize
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Most Popular
Specially equipped rescue team keeps skills sharp, dangling 300 feet above Delaware River
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Medical Report: Ignoring toenail fungus could come at a high cost
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
New Jersey to get over $70M to clean West Deptford Superfund site
West Deptford, NJ3 days ago
Hunting Park McDonald’s peppered with gunfire
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly cabaret troupe draws attention to perils of climate change with drag show on ice
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
2 Camden high schools adding AP Black history course as part of statewide expansion
Camden, NJ2 days ago
In light of Single Awareness Day, data shows increase of single adults in America
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Danyell Brent: Changing the game by feeding his community
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Drexel University exhibit celebrates passion for birds
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man fatally stabbed at high school basketball tournament in Trenton
Trenton, NJ23 hours ago
NJ Latino lawmakers criticize lack of language services in courts; report finds no willful bias
Millville, NJ15 hours ago
Bruce at the Bank: Springsteen to play Citizens Bank Park twice in 2023
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
It’s twins! Philadelphia Zoo announces birth of 2 sloth bear cubs
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Montco police arrest 4, search for 2 in alleged $2M mail theft ring
Upper Merion Township, PA15 hours ago
New crisis in Kensington: Inside the city’s effort to treat ‘tranq’ wounds
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Man shot 20 times, killed in West Philadelphia; 2 suspects at large
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
2 charged in connection with flipping a car near Temple before the Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
‘Love is in the air’ as Valentine’s Day weddings return to City Hall
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Police find note in Michigan State gunman’s pocket threatening NJ schools
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Germantown gas station pumps opera music on speakers as security measure
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Diane Turner: Changing the game by preserving Black history
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
This weekend in Philly: Bilingual stand-up, rebel trolley tours and more
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Police: Man shoots at Dilworth Park security guard
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Man threatens SEPTA conductor with gun, flees onto Villanova campus
Radnor Township, PA2 days ago
Norristown mother charged after son, 6, brought illegal gun to school
Norristown, PA1 day ago
Places that honor Harriet Tubman and Philadelphia’s Underground Railroad history
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy