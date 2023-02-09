Here Are The 11 Best Small Towns In Washington State

Photo: Getty Images

There's something inherently charming about small towns. They have the urban vibes and amenities of big cities while maintaining that cozy, close-knit feeling. Even though they don't offer nearly as much as their metro counterparts, they make up for it with neat restaurants, quaint shops, special attractions, and other amazing features.

Washington state has no shortage of thrilling small towns for you to check out. Thankfully, Travel + Leisure mapped out the Evergreen State's best small towns, whether you're visiting for a vacation or looking to live here long-term. The list includes towns with a population of 15,000 or less:

Coupeville

Leavenworth

Sequin

Port Townsend

Poulsbo

Gig Harbor

Stehekin

Friday Harbor

Chelan

Winthrop

North Bend

The hallmark features of some of these Washington towns are beautiful natural landscapes, amazing architecture, coastal communities, and well-known restaurants and bars. Of course, that's not all they have to offer. Several towns are near under-the-radar state and national parks, while others have gained notoriety for their outdoor activities, appearance in popular media, or striking resemblance to European villages.

To see what makes these towns stand out from the rest, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure 's website .