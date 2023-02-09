ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Here Are The 11 Best Small Towns In Washington State

By Nathaniel Weekes
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUvUO_0kjUrAeH00
Photo: Getty Images

There's something inherently charming about small towns. They have the urban vibes and amenities of big cities while maintaining that cozy, close-knit feeling. Even though they don't offer nearly as much as their metro counterparts, they make up for it with neat restaurants, quaint shops, special attractions, and other amazing features.

Washington state has no shortage of thrilling small towns for you to check out. Thankfully, Travel + Leisure mapped out the Evergreen State's best small towns, whether you're visiting for a vacation or looking to live here long-term. The list includes towns with a population of 15,000 or less:

  • Coupeville
  • Leavenworth
  • Sequin
  • Port Townsend
  • Poulsbo
  • Gig Harbor
  • Stehekin
  • Friday Harbor
  • Chelan
  • Winthrop
  • North Bend

The hallmark features of some of these Washington towns are beautiful natural landscapes, amazing architecture, coastal communities, and well-known restaurants and bars. Of course, that's not all they have to offer. Several towns are near under-the-radar state and national parks, while others have gained notoriety for their outdoor activities, appearance in popular media, or striking resemblance to European villages.

To see what makes these towns stand out from the rest, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure 's website .

Comments / 3

Related
107.3 KFFM

20 Totally Underrated Pizza Shops in Washington

Food magazines and restaurant review websites are always telling us what the most popular pizza joints in Washington are. We check out their lists frequently and make mental note to try out the pizzas at these tasty Washington places. We wanted to see what people living in Washington have chosen...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees

The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns Not To Miss In Southwest Washington State

In Southwest Washington, visitors will find the undeveloped Willapa Bay with miles of pristine waterfront with nary a house in sight. The bay flows into the Pacific Ocean and a relatively unknown area of Washington known as the Cranberry Coast. In between are charming small towns that are just now being discovered as destinations for travel.
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining

More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
beachconnection.net

High Surf Along All of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Waves 23 Feet

(Portland, Oregon) – The entire length of the Oregon coast and Washington coast are under a high surf advisory, from Brookings up through the Olympic Peninsula. Across all beaches of the Pacific Northwest, the National Weather Service (NWS) said to expect large breaking waves of 18 feet up to 25 feet – depending on the area. Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

These are the Deadliest Roads in Washington

2021 marked a noticeably violent year on Washington state roadways. According to the Washington State Patrol, we had 670 fatal collisions involving motor vehicles in 2021, the most recent year with statistics available. Compared to recent years, 2021 definitely saw an uptick. In 2017, the state total was 534. We then saw a downturn in 2018 with 490 roadway fatalities. However, that number has been steadily increasing since then.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Time to Fill The Tank With Cheaper Gas

If you fill the tank on a Monday GasBuddy officials say you save the most money. GasBuddy officials say no matter where you live in Washington State the average price for gas is $4.13 a gallon Monday. EVEN THE PRICE OF DIESEL IS DOWN THIS WEEK. If you're pumping gas...
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

The All-Washington Taco Bracket Round 1: Vote now to decide the best taco restaurant in WA

It’s been a long time coming, but now is finally the time to answer the question: Who makes the best tacos in Washington state? To find out, we need your help. In the last few months, readers have voted to crown their favorite tacos in Thurston, Pierce and Whatcom counties and the Tri-Cities. Now, we’re pitting the top eight tacos from each poll against one another in a 32-deep bracket to find the best tacos in the Evergreen State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Blogging Big Blue

$1,200 Stimulus checks will be given to some Americans before February ends!

Washington families who were previously eligible for stimulus checks are no longer able to get them. In Washington State, at least, this is the situation. After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative efforts, the Working Families Tax Credit was unveiled Wednesday by the Washington Department of Revenue. The credit could provide a refund of up to $1,200 to those who qualify.
WASHINGTON STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Washington State Bill to exempt consumer sales of raw milk up for committee vote

An upcoming Feb. 17 vote by the Washington State House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will tell whether a bill to remove regulations from raw milk sold directly from the place of production is a serious threat to public health or just an early session fluke. House Bill 1490, which was the subject of a public committee hearing on Jan. 27, would:
OnlyInYourState

The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet

Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
SEATTLE, WA
Stanley

Washington State: Severe weather to impact the Inland Northwest today, snowy gusty winds in Cascades and Idaho Panhandle

News Recap: The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for parts of the Cascades and Idaho Panhandle due to a strong weather system bringing snow and wind. The region will be impacted with snow levels dropping to 1500-2500 feet in the afternoon and scattered snow showers continuing through Tuesday. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the teens to mid 20s and the rest of the week is expected to be dry and stable. Gusty winds are expected in aviation, with mostly VFR conditions but brief restrictions during heavier showers. Updates will be provided as necessary.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Mixed showers moving in late Sunday, mostly gone by Valentine's Day!

A cold front coming from the Pacific late Sunday night will bring a wintry mix to the lowlands Monday morning, kicking the dry and sunny weather out for a couple of days. By early Monday morning, parts of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle could see light rain and snowfall, while the Cascades and mountain ranges across the Panhandle will also have a good shot at seeing some snow showers. On top of this, much of the state including Spokane will experience gusty winds, possibly getting as high as 31 mph in the Lilac City.
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
WASHINGTON STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy