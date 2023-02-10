Change location
See more from this location?
College Station, TX
Battalion Texas AM
A&M women’s tennis will travel to Seattle to compete against University of San Diego in the ITA National Indoor Championships
By Kylie Stoner @sportsbystoner,10 days ago
By Kylie Stoner @sportsbystoner,10 days ago
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is heading to Seattle to play in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Team Indoor Championships that begins on Friday, Feb....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0